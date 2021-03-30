How to disable restricted mode on YouTube

Once we have activated it, everything works by means of an automatic system that uses a series of algorithms, or rules, which determine what content could be considered inappropriate, checking some details of it.

Among the details that the algorithm in question takes into account to “decide” whether or not that content is appropriate, we can mention the title, the language and the different metadata that its creator has used in each video (information about the video, upload date , creator, description of the video itself and tagged keywords).

On the other hand, we must also remember that YouTube itself employs a complete team of reviewers who are in charge of manually verify some content that might need to be filtered.

This is what happens, for example, with those videos marked as inappropriate by YouTube users themselves, so they tend to manually verify them to decide, later, whether or not that content should be removed.

It is, therefore, a really useful option when our children use YouTube freely, although this is not highly recommended, since the ideal is to control at all times what they see and which are, for example, their favorite channels. This is due to no filter is one hundred percent effective on its own, so it is always essential to maintain some vigilance.