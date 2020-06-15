Surely something like this has ever happened to you. You are in the best moment of fun with your console Xbox One and, at that precise moment, a notification of achievements. This notification gets you completely out of focus. And the situation quickly loses its magic. So in this article, we want to show you how to turn off or customize Xbox One console notifications.

Obviously, these are the two main solutions that we can provide to those who have suffered this annoying experience. On the one hand there will be those who want to disable the ads completely, so they don’t know anything about them. On the other, those who prefer to configure them to better suit their tastes or needs. In either case, we are going to show you how you should proceed.

And the best part is that, you will soon discover, it is possible to set almost any aspect of notifications. For example, which ones generate pop-up windows, where they should appear and for how long, etc.

How to manage Xbox One notifications

From the main screen of your Xbox One or any other, press the Xbox button to access the Control Center, where all settings can be determined.There navigate to the gear icon located at the far right of the menu Enter Settings, and there scroll to down to Preferences, on the left Within this new submenu, you have to click on Notifications

Here you will be able to manage your Xbox One notifications as you prefer. If, for example, you want them to disappear at all, you have to uncheck the option “Notification banners activated”. Another alternative would be to customize which ones should appear and which should not, from the “Xbox Notifications” option, on the upper right part of the panel. Otherwise, you can touch them up from «Application notifications», to give or deny permissions according to each game or app.

It is also possible to take advantage of the “Default notification position” option, thanks to which you can choose a point on the screen where they will be placed. Thus, you are less likely to get in the way.

You will see that the “Notification time” sections, among others, are also not missing. The default is 10 seconds, but you can extend it up to 10 seconds. And for up to 5 minutes, if you are exaggerating.

A few minutes that you will appreciate in the future

Setting up notifications on your Xbox One, just like with the Sony PS4, is essential for you to really have a great time while playing. It is convenient that as soon as you acquire the console, or right now if you have time, take a few minutes to regulate these eventually inopportune notices. Also, whenever you want, you can go back the changes back from the same menus.

Share it with your friends!