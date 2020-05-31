The email notification system for Outlook, the Microsoft client, is quite professional. However, it is possible that for different reasons, especially a particular routine, you want to modify it to your liking. In that case, you should keep reading, because we are going to give you some tips and tricks to configure Outlook notifications so that they are more useful to you.

In fact, there are two antagonistic problems, to which we must pay attention in the same way. On the one hand, the inconvenience of not being buried in important emails that we receive. And, on the other, to find out about each email that reaches our Inbox. Although the danger is greater in the first of these circumstances, both are equally annoying. So you should know how to configure Outlook.

In any case, making Outlook notifications more flexible is not complicated at all, so here we go.

Basic Outlook notifications

Before you begin, it is important that you have a thorough understanding of the basic notification methods that the Microsoft service uses. All of them have different levels of intrusion, only to attract attention when necessary. Furthermore, the execution of one or the other depends on the relevance of the email.

We are talking about the sounds, the mouse cursor changes, the pending email icon in the Taskbar, and the notification panel that appear in the lower right corner of the screen in Windows, and in the upper right corner in Mac computers.

Having made this clarification, it is key that you know that you can deactivate any notification or modify it.

Turn off or configure notifications in Outlook

Enable or disable the new message alert popup

Without going any further, new message alerts are essential for us to find out who wants to contact us. But we can adapt them to our times.

By default, alerts and reminders are turned on. You will be warned every time you have an email message, are called to a meeting, or receive a task request. From the type of element in question, it will be the alert. But he will always try to make you aware of the novelty of the case.

What all the alerts agree on is showing the name of the sender of the email, the subject, and a couple of lines of the message. This, except for encrypted messages, for obvious reasons. Meanwhile, if it is a meeting, we will see the date, time and location of the meeting, the most important thing.

Turn alerts on or off step by step

When a Desktop alert appears, click on it with the pointer before it goes away Select File, Options, Mail In Message arrival, you can configure the alert as you wish

Right here you can configure other Outlook notifications. We mean the specific sounds, the icons in the Taskbar and others mentioned before. You must deactivate the corresponding boxes.

Change the sound that plays when we receive an email message

Also, you will know that when a new message arrives in Outlook, a short sound is played. But you can not only disable it, but also change it with any WAV file on your PC.

To modify the sound, you must follow these steps:

Open the Control Panel of your computer In the search box, type Sound You must enter the Sounds tab in Program events There, click on New mail notification Select Browse, and find the audio file that interests you In addition to WAV files, like the original, You can choose one of MPW or ACCR format. Start Outlook

To disable it completely, act like this:

When a Desktop alert appears, click on it before it goes away Select File, Options, Mail In Message arrival, you can activate or deactivate the Play a sound box

