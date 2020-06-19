The fact that it is the security tool integrated in Windows 10, means that we are protected from the first moment and that it shows us notifications on the desktop or activity center whenever it detects any risk to our team. However, there are many other Windows Defender and Windows 10 Firewall notifications they can be annoying and just informative.

Like any security tool, Windows 10 antivirus will send us notifications with critical information about the status and security of the device when it detects a threat and must act accordingly to avoid being infected. However, Windows Defender shows by default another series of informative notifications that do not require any action and that we can avoid as we will show below.

Forget about annoying Windows Defender notifications

As soon as you turn on the computer, the security tool starts to be protected from the first moment. This causes us to see the Windows Defender icon in the system tray, which will be shown with a white check in a green circle if everything is fine. To enter the settings and disable the Windows Defender notifications these are the steps to follow:

We click on the security tool icon in the system tray. We can also type Windows Defender in the search box on the taskbar and click on the result.

Once there, we have to click on the icon of the gear shown at the bottom of the left panel. Below all menu options.

Now we look at the section Notifications and we click on Manage notifications.

This will show us a page within the Windows Defender settings where we will find the settings for virus and threat protection notifications, account protection notifications and Firewall and network protection notifications.

Within Virus and threat protection notificationswe can choose to disable the switch Get Informative notifications or simply disable those that show information about recent activity and scan results, those that are shown when threats are detected even if no action is required, or those that are shown simply to inform us that certain files or activities have been blocked.

Similarly we can do with Windows Defender notifications regarding the account protection, being able to deactivate them completely through the switch or deactivate those that have to do with the problems of Windows Hello or dynamic blocking independently.

The Firewall notifications we can deactivate them in the same way. We have a switch to disable them completely or we can disable the Firewall of the domain, private or public respectively.

In summary, we can see that within the configuration of Windows Defender notifications, the security tool distinguishes between three types, the informative from Windows 10’s own antivirus, those that have to do with the account protection and those of Firewall.

Within the informative, we find the option to deactivate the notifications that have to do simply with the results of the analyzes or exams we made by the tool recently. These notifications only show us information on whether any threats have been detected, the number of files analyzed, etc.

We can also deactivate those that appear when Windows Defender has detected a threat and the tool itself has ordered to get rid of it without having to intervene in anything. And the other type of notifications within this section are those that appear when the antivirus has blocked any suspicious file or activity.

Notifications about account protection or Windows Firewall are less frequent, however, we can also end them by deactivating the general switch or choosing from the options it gives us, if there are any of them that we want to continue showing whenever necessary.