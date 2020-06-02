We are going to show you how you can disable annoying appraisal requests within iPhone applications. Surely you have installed an application and At some point I asked you to rate it with five stars. It is a legal but very annoying practice, since these notices sometimes appear without prior notice, interrupting what we are doing.

To avoid this, Apple allows disable in-app rating requests. In this way, we will be the ones to decide whether or not we want to evaluate the app by going to the app store itself, without anyone sending us notices and recommendations for us to do so.

Turn off annoying appraisal requests within apps

In-app valuation requests are the warnings you get within applications inviting you to value it with five stars. In many cases they are completely random warnings or, for example, in the case of games, they usually appear when we finish a game. Until we vote the application does not leave us alone, something that can be very annoying.

Despite the fact that it is the apps that send us these recommendations to evaluate them, we cannot configure these messages within them. It is done from the iPhone settings

Apple allows you to disable these annoying requests in a few steps, although it is not very intuitive to guess where it is, since warnings depend on the applications themselves. To deactivate these requests we only have to follow the steps detailed below:

Let’s go to the iPhone settings

We go to iTunes Store and App Store

We search for ‘Ratings within the app’

We deactivate the function

Done, after deactivating this function we will not see the notices again in the applications that we install. As you can see, in just a few steps we can sweep these notices off the map, a simple but useful recommendation to end something so annoying.

