Know what you say, what you consult, where you browse, where you go. Google is perhaps the largest giant on the Net today, the author of applications and services that we use (and depend on daily) as Gmail, Google Calendar, Android system of smartphones or the Google search engine, owner and indexer of the surface Internet. And it is that Google accumulates enormous power.

Location history

According to the company, location history is “an option in your Google account where the sites you go to are saved with each mobile device that meets these requirements”:

– Have the Sign in to your Google account

– To have location history activated.

– To have location reporting enabled.

When you activate location history, “you will be able to enjoy several benefits in Google products and services, such as custom maps, the recommendations based on sites you’ve visited, help finding your phone, real-time traffic notifications for your regular commutes and more useful ads. “But what if you don’t want that, that Google knows exactly what step you take at each moment, where you’ve been and can almost guess where you’re going?

In theory, location history is disabled by default in your Google account and it will only be activated if you enable the setting. You can pause your location history at any time from the Activity Controls section of your Google account. You can also control what is saved in the location history and see the places where you have been in the Google Maps timeline, in addition to you can edit or delete information from this section.

How to disconnect Location History

On PC

Open this link that will take you to your My Activity page on Google (you must be logged in with your account)

In the menu on the left, click Activity Controls

Disconnect Activity on the Web and in Applications (put it on pause)

Download and disconnect the Location history. With this, in theory Google stops spying on you and adding data to its search services and maps. You can take a look below since you are on this page, and disconnect other Google services such as Voice and Audio Activity -recommended because Google records everything we say to the virtual assistant after the “Ok Google”.

On Android

Search and enter the option Adjustments, and then in Google

Within the Google section search Google account and click on it

Now you are in Data and personalization. Inside it you will see the options for Disconnect Activity on the Web and in Applications and also Location History -They are the first two.



How to Clear Location History

From Google Maps

On your Android device, open the Google Maps application.

At the top left, tap Menu (icon of the three horizontal stripes) > Your chronology.

At the top right, tap Plus (icon with the 3 vertical points) > Settings and privacy.

In “Location settings”, tap Delete all location history.

Follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

From a Web Browser

In your web browser, open the Google Maps timeline.

Tap Remove (trash can icon).

Follow the instructions that appear on the screen.