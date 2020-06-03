Disable Cortana It is for some Windows 10 users an almost religious step. Those of us who don’t use Microsoft’s virtual assistant for absolutely nothing don’t see the point of keeping it there, consuming resources and offering help that you haven’t asked for.

While we can do simple things like hide Cortana from the taskbar, or disable it from responding to your voice so you consume less battery, until now there was no easy way to uninstall it. This, to the delight of many, is something that has changed with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

Cortana is now a standalone app

The new Cortana in Windows 10 2004 can also be detached as a separate window anywhere on the desktop

A year ago, Microsoft released Cortana in the Windows 10 store as a separate app. Today, users who have Windows 10 2004, can enjoy the fact that Cortana is officially a standalone app, and we can uninstall or remove it from Windows startup.

If you already have the May 2020 update of Windows 10, you will find that Cortana now appears as a Separate process in application list at Task Manager startup.

Disable Cortana from Windows 10 startup from Task Manager

Removing it from there is an easy way to increase the Windows 10 startup speed and not have Cortana consuming resources since you turn on the computer. You just have to press CTRL + SHIFT + ESC To open the Task Manager, click More details, go to the tab Start, click on Cortana and then in To disable.

Even better, if you want to uninstall Cortana You can do it with a simple and unique command from the PowerShell. Open the Start Menu, search for “PowerShell” and click “Run as administrator”.

In the terminal window type the following command: Get-AppxPackage -allusers Microsoft.549981C3F5F10 | Remove-AppxPackage and press “Enter”.

If you want to reinstall Cortana later, just search for it in the Microsoft Store. It is important to note that this command does not completely remove Cortana from the system, so as not to leave any trace of it, it is still necessary to edit the Windows registry.

