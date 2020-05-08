Google has just updated its Google Lens application with several new features, one of the most interesting is that it now recognizes handwritten notes and lets us pass them to digital on the computer with a simple copy and paste.

Your calligraphy does not need to be perfect and from a book, but it must be at least readable so that the application can identify it. The process is fairly quick and easy, although it may not work for you the first time. In Genbeta we are going to explain the requirements you need to meet and how to take advantage of this new Google Lens function step by step.

Requirements

To copy text to your computer from Google Lens, you need to have the latest version of the Google Chrome browser installed, either on Windows, Linux or macOS.

You must also install the latest version of Google Lens for either Android or iOS.

You must log in with the same Google account both on your computer and on your mobile.

How to digitize handwritten text and pass it to the computer

The first thing you need to do is open Chrome on your computer and then open the Google Lens application on your mobile. From Lens you must select the Text optionIn other words, touch the icon in the form of a document to take the photo.

The next thing is to target the handwritten notes you want to digitize and expect Google to recognize them. This is perhaps the most critical part, you have to aim well, with good lighting and in case some words are not recognized, try again, because it tends to fail the first time, without that meaning that it cannot do it the second time.

Once your text has been fully recognized, you can move on to selecting that text as if it were digital, all, or just a segment. Once you have selected everything you want to pass to your computer, just tap where it says “Copy to a computer”

Google Lens It will then show you a list with the available computers from which you have logged in with Chrome and where you can paste the text.

Choose your PC from the list and right after you will see a pop-up notification in your operating system indicating that text has been copied from your mobile to the clipboard, like the one in the image above.

Now you can use any application either inside Chrome or outside it, to paste the text. Since it’s on the clipboard, you can paste it into your favorite note app, text editor, or office software.

At the moment the app has its flaws, but it undoubtedly works.

