How to diagnose tumors in hamsters

Observe other physical symptoms

If your hamster has a tumor, it will probably eat less. Also, you may not want to try the treats that you always enjoy. If you eat less, you will also lose weight, as it is a common symptom in hamsters with tumors.

You should also check for hair loss. Hamsters with tumors in the thyroid gland have a hormonal imbalance and, consequently, they lose their fur. Similarly, tumors in the thyroid gland can make the hamster very thirsty. If you fill the water bottle too often, there may be a problem.