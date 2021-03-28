How to deworm a dog | The NY Journal

Pets require a lot of care. If we decide to have one, we must guarantee not only food but also health. If we carry out a veterinary control, we will know when to vaccinate or deworm them, but also by observing them, we will be able to know if we will have to deworm it earlier than expected. Deworming our dog is an essential task because parasites can deteriorate your health and can even kill you. This work is subject to two essential variables, which are the breed of the dog and the type of dewormer that we use.

Here are some indications during deworming, but also on how we can confirm that our dog has parasites or not. Fortunately, it is not a difficult question, but quite accessible.

Decay and lack of appetite may be an indication that our dog needs to be dewormed. Photo: Pixabay

How do I know if my dog ​​has parasites?

Fortunately for the owners, knowing if the dog has parasites or not is a simple and quick question. You just need to pay attention to their behavior, from their bowel movements to their mood.

Among the most common symptoms that reveal the presence of internal parasites, those that lodge inside the dog’s body, we find the following:

Appearance of worms in the dog’s stool Liquid or intermittent diarrhea Lack of appetite Abrupt decrease in weight Vomiting Coughing Bloody stools Insistent scratching in the anal area

For its part, the most visible symptom of the presence of external parasites is insistent scratching, to the point that the dog can lacerate its own skin.

How to deworm my dog?

Two important elements when deworming a dog are the race to which it belongs, and the type of dewormer that we are going to use. The latter mainly involves the dose and presentation of the dewormer.

The importance of these two criteria makes visiting a veterinarian before proceeding with deworming almost mandatory for the owner, even if it is not the first time he has done such a thing. After all, the vet can guide and advise you for the current case.

Adult dogs can easily be given an antiparasitic orally, either in the form of lozenge or chewable tablet. They can also receive pipettes to control internal and external parasites.

For puppies who find it difficult to swallow pills or tablets, an alternative is the dewormers in suspension form, which include a dosing syringe that helps the correct supply of the liquid.

Lastly, chewable tablets are easy-to-supply options, with flavors and textures that tend to be very dog-friendly.

The relative complexity at the time of deworming our dog is the main reason why we must consult with a veterinarian to guide and advise us during deworming so that complications or inconveniences do not arise. With this we can guarantee the well-being of our pet.

