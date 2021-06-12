How to develop consistency to achieve your goals

In the “blink of an eye” we reached the middle of 2021 and if you think about all the goals you set for yourself last January, you will surely recognize that most of those resolutions are forgotten.

And, year after year you seem to be determined to lose weight, start your own business, minimize your debts, change jobs or get out of a relationship; however, whatever your goal, “something” happens that deviates you from your purpose. Regardless of what happened, “that something” is called lack of consistency.

And it is that, planning a project is easy and even more so when you are well excited and the desire to achieve it is many, however staying in a process where complications appear, disappointments and doors are closed is something else. Consistency is defined as the unwavering and continuous will in the determination to do one thing. In other words, get something “through thick and thin.” But where do you start?

Start small: If you have not been able to make your bed every morning, to exercise or to take care of your plants continuously, as you have wanted to do, how are you going to achieve a business? Start with a simple goal and when you achieve it, move on to other small projects that test your ability to be consistent. No winner reaches the peak of success without first achieving small victories. Also, forget about that kilometer list that you do every New Year; work on one purpose at a time.

Divide the process into stages: It is easier to complete small steps than to deal with a long and overwhelming period, with which you will give up. If you want to start dieting or learn English, how about you only dedicate one day of the week to it and then add days gradually.

Believe you deserve it: Without realizing it, there are many who do not believe they deserve what they want and end up sabotaging their plans. The more you believe in yourself, the stronger your constancy will be.

There is still half a year to go to the end of 2021, I assure you that if you learn to develop consistency with a small goal, 2022 will surprise you heading towards big projects.

