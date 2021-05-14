how to detect when a review is not authentic on Amazon and other platforms

The discovery of a database with more than 13 million direct messages between Amazon suppliers and customers willing to provide fake reviews in exchange for free products It has been one of the bombings of the week. In total, according to the cybersecurity company Safety Detectives, there would be some 200,000 people involved in this swindle.

As we have already been informing you, the consequences of this scandal have already been noticed: brands so far very popular on the Jeff Bezos platform, such as Aukey, they evaporated from Amazon overnight.

All this mess has once again raised a debate that is already a classic: How much truth – and how much lie – are the opinions that we find on platforms, websites and electronic businesses? Do online stores pay for their products to be well valued?

On many occasions, the only way for Internet users to know what the quality of the object of our desire is is to stick to the reviews provided by other users. In order not to fall into the error of being guided by false opinions, in 20Bits we have spoken with two experts in ecommerce, which have provided us with a small list of tips to detect everything that is fake in the universe of product reviews.

How to spot fake reviews on Amazon and other platforms

“There are some behaviors that are very obvious and that they do not require the user to make a lot of effort to realize that he is facing a false opinion ”, says Ricardo Alcalde, Head of Online Business at Hiberus.

A basic ‘ABC’ of the good buyer would be: assume that -almost whenever a review carries links, too many explanations or too much extra content as photos or even videos we are facing a false opinion. “If the review has a link, it is usually false and has the intention of positioning something,” explains Alcalde.

According to Ana López, Head of Online Business Communication and Marketing at Hiberus, “it helps a lot to look at the profile of the person who writes the comment”. There are also pretty obvious things here that your alarms should jump over:

If it is the first review made by that profile, be suspicious. If the user who subscribes the message has always only given opinions about products on the same page, it is usually a profile created by the brand. If the user lacks personal data and photo of profile, or use generic images such as cartoons or landscapes, it is likely not real.



In these cases, López advises investigate the profile of the user who publishes the review that we believe is false to verify what type of reviews you make.

Both experts also agree that most fake reviews go to extremes: o they give 5 stars -in the case of the ‘bought’- or 1 star -in the case that it is a’ hater ‘user who wants to harm the brand.

Another important element is to see the volume of content published by the ‘fake reviewer’: “If you detect that there are three / four reviews in a row from the same person with super elaborate comments where they also give 5 stars or 1 star … it is most likely that he is dedicating himself to writing false opinions in a large number of reviews on a short period of time, ”says Alcalde.

Finally, the way in which the opinions are written also counts: not only if they are very elaborate, as we mentioned before, which would apply more to cases of positive reviews; also if they are excessively generic and do not name any specific product, which is usually an indicator that it is a ‘spam comment’ that aims to damage the brand.

Also, the more misspellings, nonsense words, or use of another language -In the case of Spanish portals especially-, the more you have to distrust.

Online business specialists advise “read and review well the global context of the assessments”, Since it is not representative to look only at a few – bad or good – out of thousands and thousands of opinions, even more if the profile is suspicious.

They also point out that there are certain platforms that have a review checker, so that whoever publishes a review must be verified, as well as their purchase. This can be a way to trust the website and the ratings of its products.

