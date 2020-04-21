When the millennium was being born, a certain John Titor passed through the forums of a still rudimentary Internetsaying that he came from the future. At first, he simply describedhow the machine workedthat allowed him to make the trip; but then he started making predictions. It was yet another link in a chain of temporary navigators – real or fictional – going back, at least, to Herbert George Wells’s The Time Machine (1895).

Titor claimed thatCatastrophic events for humanity were approaching, like a Third World War around 2015. He didn’t say anything about the coronavirus, by the way. But in those days, twenty years ago,thousands believed him.

Various posts from Titordisappeared after 2001although some of his fansthey had saved those messages on their personal discs. And the phenomenon that arose around it still moves every so often certain corners of the web that remainvidos of this type of characters.

(The most curious can check the following video, which explains what theTitor’s time machine).

Of course, if you had to list the amount ofself-proclaimed time travelersthat appeared later, would not reach the space of this note. Suffice it to say that since then attempts have been made to denounce his presence in photos and in films such as Charlie Chaplin’s The Circus. In that last case, the fans emphasizethe step of an anachronistic woman who is talking on a cell phone, although the film is from1928. Watch it go by and draw your own conclusions:

It has even been denounced that celebrities like Greta Thunberg are actually beings who comefrom another point on the calendar. To support this thesis, the créulos rely onold photos that seem to show it in another century, out of context. The similarity between the current Greta and the “past” iscertainly remarkable.

Greta at the beginning of the XXI century and … at the beginning of the XX?

A party for time travelers

Perhapsthe most elegant solutionThis mystery may have been the one given by the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking a few years ago. The celebrated thinkerI bought champagne, balloons and I even had a snackdestined to entertain the time travelers who walked through our present.

In Creole: I created a Party fortemporary names.

But forunmask impostors, added an intelligent detail:I sent the invitation just the next daySo that it was the humans of the future who found out about the celebration Hawking had prepared the day before.

It is understood? He made the party one day butsent the invitation the next day.

The night of the experiment,Hawking and his friends set the table, waited, and waited, but no one knocked on the door. None of his guests appeared. For the researcher, this is proof thatit is impossible to travel from the futuretowards our present.

Otherwise, temporary boaters would not have been so rude andthey will have accepted the glass of champagne!

