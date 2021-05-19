How to detect colon cancer?

Those who are 45 years old or older pay attention, because the United States health authorities now recommend colonoscopies and rectal cancer tests starting at that age. Previously, people 50 years and older were asked to have a routine exam. With this recommendation, all adults between 45 and 75 years of age will be able to access these exams at no additional cost in their health plans. Dr. Elmer Huerta is a medical oncologist and explains to us what type of lesions could develop in the large intestine.