The coronavirus has sparked excessive interest in applications for making group video calls. There is one that stands out especially among them: Houseparty, an app that allows you to connect with other users by video call without having to give the phone number. Also, it has minigames that make conversations even more fun in a group.

Everything was successful for Houseparty during the coronavirus crisis, downloads multiplied as did new users. However, the situation changed when thousands of users started reporting that their data had been hacked, a security flaw that has compromised your accounts for other digital services such as Neftlix.

Although the platform has denied data theft, Houseparty’s security is already in serious doubt, which has led to a massive deletion of accounts. If you are one of those users who prefers to ensure your privacy by deleting your account, We explain how you can do it from your mobile.

How to delete from your Houseparty account from your Android

Deleting your Houseparty account should be something simple, like on other social platforms. However, the app it only has this function integrated in its version for iOS (Settings> Privacy> Delete account). If you want to delete your Houseparty account from your Android mobile or tablet, you will have to follow a few more complicated steps.

Although the platform has ensured that it has not suffered any security breach in the last days, you may prefer to delete your account so that your personal data is not threatened. If you want to do it from Android, you must send an email with your details to the HouseParty address. Step by step, we explain how to do it.

1st- Enter the email app you usually use and click the + button to start compose a new message.

2nd- Write the recipient, which must be “Support@houseparty.com”.

3º- Fill in the Subject section, in which you must put something similar to “Request to delete my Houseparty account”.

4º- Finally, in the message you must write the data required by Houseparty to delete your account. They are as follows:

Full name.

Email address.

Houseparty username.

Telephone number with which you registered.

5th- After verifying that you have entered all the data correctly, send the message. Houseparty will contact you to confirm that your account has been deleted. of the platform.

While the Houseparty app for iOS has an integrated function that makes it easy to delete the account, those users with Android must make the request to the company via email. Although one method is simpler and faster than the other, both have the same purpose. delete your Houseparty account.

After doing so, you might ask yourself a clear question: which app can you use for group video calls now that you don’t have Houseparty? Google Duo, Zoom, Skype and even WhatsApp, which these days has multiplied its usual traffic, offer good applications to make those audio and video calls with which you keep in touch with your loved ones.

Follow Andro4all