How to Delete Spotify Account Easily

The latter, for example, stands out mainly for offering high resolution audio (which can sometimes also be ultra high resolution), which guarantees listening to the original master recording, which would be authenticated by the artists themselves, with up to 9216 Kbps or 24 bits / 192 kHz).

However, if until a while ago we used Spotify and, suddenly, we have discovered another option that interests us more, or we simply want to stop using it, we may ask ourselves the following question: how can we delete our account on this platform?