WhatsApp has several options that allow you to organize the Chats tab to only be the conversations that interest you the most. On the one hand, you can delete a conversation permanently and, on the other hand, you can temporarily hide chats thanks to the Archive function, with the possibility of taking them back to the Chats tab at any time.

If what you want is to do a big conversation cleaning and not go one by one, learn to delete or archive all your WhatsApp chats at once. Below, we expand our list of essential WhatsApp tricks explaining how to delete or hide all your conversations to save time.

How to delete or archive all your WhatsApp chats

With the daily use of WhatsApp, dozens of conversations are accumulating on the main screen, arranged in chronological order. When you set out to organize them, you find that you have a lot of work ahead of you. have to delete or file them one by one.

Fortunately, WhatsApp has two very useful functions that make it easy for you to archive or delete all the chats at once to save time. Then, we explain step by step how you can delete or archive all your conversations WhatsApp once.

1st- Open WhatsApp and click on it vertical three point button from the upper right corner.

2nd- In the options menu that appears, select “Settings”.

3º- Inside Settings, click on Chats to access that section.

4º- Once inside Settings, swipe down and click “Chat history”, the last option.

5th- As you can see, in Chat History there are the two options that interest us in this case. To hide all your conversations in Archived, select “Archive all chats” and confirm the process by clicking “OK”. To delete all your conversations, select “Delete all chats” and confirm your decision by clicking on “Delete”. If you want to also delete the files sent in those conversations, check the box “Delete files from chats” before confirming the action.

Archiving all WhatsApp chats is a decision that is reversed, since you can always unarchive them to return to the Chats tab. However, you should be careful when deleting all conversations that you have kept on the messaging network. If you have not made a complete backup of WhatsApp, you will permanently lose all messages.

Knowing these details, you can already use these two WhatsApp functions to archive or delete all your chats at once, and thus not have to go one by one until you do a complete cleaning of the main screen. Finally, we remind you of the importance of always downloading the latest version of WhatsApp in order to thus enjoy the new functions that it integrates on the social platform.

