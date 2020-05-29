Instagram It is one of the most used social networks in the world. Every day, millions of people upload content to it, both in the form of ephemeral stories and publications. In the case of the latter, it is possible to leave comments that will be seen by all the followers of the main account. Of course, in the case of influencers or people with many followers, that means they receive hundreds of messages. So they need to know how to delete multiple Instagram comments at the same time.

The curious thing is that this function that seems so useful and simple, was not available until recently. The developers of Facebook, the owner of Instagram, added it just a few days ago to the iOS version of the platform. On Android, however, you still have to be patient to take advantage of it.

What do we know about this feature?

According to what was announced by its managers, it will be feasible to delete up to 25 Instagram comments simultaneously. Obviously, if we have to erase thousands we will continue taking a long time, but at least we are going to save ourselves a couple of hours a week. Therefore, it is a benefit that we should not forget.

This, as part of Instagram’s efforts to stop the inconveniences with offensive or negative comments suffered by some of its most popular users. With the increasing competition in social media, for example TikTok, neglecting those who attract the public will be a serious mistake.

How to batch delete Instagram comments?

Well, if you are effectively looking to delete Instagram comments by groups of up to 25, you first have to make sure you are using the latest version of the application. Although updates are usually automatic, there is always a chance that they have been disabled.

Confirmed that you run Instagram updated, you have to follow these steps:

Go to the post from which you want to delete several comments Press on one of them, until the three dots appear in the upper right corner There select Manage comments Go choosing the up to 25 comments that you can delete at the same time When they are all marked, go to Delete in the lower left corner To approve the action, confirm by clicking on Delete comments

What other options do I have to protect my account?

If you still get comments that you don’t have to bear, there are other interesting solutions. Some are already available, and others are expected to be official shortly.

In the case of the former, they have to do with blocking certain specific users, in this way:

Go to your Instagram account Go to SettingsSelect Privacy, CommentsIn the personalization section, you can “Allow comments from” or “Block comments from”

With this very simple procedure, you will be able to get rid of those particular people who only aim to harass you. That does not mean that, eventually, you also use the new tool.

In the coming weeks, Instagram is also expected to add a new ability to manage our privacy. In summary, we will have the possibility to determine who can include us in a mention or label. This, from Settings, Privacy. But we still have to wait.

What do you think of these new measures of Instagram in favor of its users?

