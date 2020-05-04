These small files (cookies) are hidden in the computer so that the browser and websites can follow your browsing sessions and save certain useful information, such as account names and passwords, to retrieve it later. Although cookies may appear harmless in general, they can threaten your privacy if an attacker tries to use them maliciously. That is why it is super important to delete cookies.

Due to this threat, most modern browsers make cookie storage easy to understand and control. They also facilitate the removal of cookies from individual websites, or even the removal of cookies from your computer entirely. Below, we explain how you can perform this last task in some of the most popular browsers.

How to delete cookies in Chrome?

Open Google Chrome, click on the menu in the upper right corner of the Chrome window and select More tools> Clear browsing data. Select the browsing data you want to clear. If it is only cookie data, deselect the other two options (see the screen on the right). Click on the Advanced tab if you want to select a date range from which to delete the browsing data. To manage the data of the Cookies in the future, go to Chrome Settings> Advanced> Site Settings> Cookies, where you can make more nuanced decisions about how cookie data is saved (or not), including the creation of block lists and permissions for certain sites.

Firefox

Make sure you are running the latest version of the Firefox browser, and then select the Firefox menu. From there, select Options and then Privacy and Security. Scroll to the Cookies and Data section of the site, where you can select the Clear data option to delete all cookies. You can also choose the Manage data option, which shows you a complete list of your stored cookies that you can selectively remove or remove; the Exceptions option allows you to configure lists to block or allow.

Safari

Open the Safari browser, then in the Safari menu, go to Preferences> Privacy, you will be given the option to Block all cookies. 3. Click Manage website data to see a list of all the sites that have stored cookies and manually choose the sites for which you want to delete cookies or Delete all.

