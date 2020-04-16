There are many reasons that could lead you to decide delete your instagram account temporarily or permanently, which we will not discuss in this article. Regardless of the reasons why you have decided to make this decision, you should know that deleting or deactivating an Instagram account is possible in case you decide to do it, and the truth is that the process is easier than you could imagine.

Furthermore, it is possible to do from any device. In this guide, we explain how to suspend your Instagram profile temporarily or forever, both from your computer and from your mobile.

But before doing so, there are several things to consider. The first is that, obviously, by deleting the account permanently the profile and all its content will be permanently deleted –Photos, videos, comments, likes and followers–, and in case of doing so, it will not be possible to reactivate the account later or to register again using the same username. That is why the option of temporarily disable account.

Delete your Instagram account step by step from your mobile or computer

Regardless of whether you decide to delete your account from the computer or from your mobile, you will have to access the web version of instagram to be able to do it; the app for Android and iOS does not include this option. The steps that you must follow to be able to do it are the following:

Enter the Delete your account page or the page of Temporarily disable your account from the browser on your mobile or computer. If you have not done so, you must log in to your account.

If you want, select the reason why you want to delete or deactivate your account from the drop-down menu that will appear at the bottom.

You may be asked to re-enter your account password. Enter it and tap on Delete account.





That is all. After completing this process, you will have deleted or deactivated your account indefinitely or temporarily depending on the steps you have decided to follow. In case you have chosen to temporarily disable the profile, later you will only have to log back into account to reactivate it. Please note that if you choose to disable your account, your profile, photos, comments and likes will remain hidden, but will not be removed entirely.

