If for whatever reason you want delete your instagram account, Facebook, the company behind this photo and video social network offers you two options: disable your Instagram account temporarily, or delete it completely and forever.

The first option is in case you think you can regret it and it is used to hide your account from the public until you decide to reactivate it or log in again. In that time no one will be able to find your account. The other option leaves you remove it completely without recovery option.

How to delete your Instagram account

The first thing you should know is that you must do this process from the browser, it is not possible to do it from the Instagram application. Of course, it can be from the browser of your mobile or computer. You will have to log in to Instagram and open the following link: instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/

Once there, you must select one of the options from the list as the reason to delete your account. If none is relevant to you, you can choose “Other reason”, and then you should enter your password again.

When you do you can click on the red button that says “Definitively delete my accountRemember, if you continue this process until the end you will not be able to recover anything, not photos, stories, videos, friends, likes, nothing.

If in the future you want to create another account you will not be able to use that same username again

If you have regretted it here, you can always use the disable option. By following this link you can temporarily disable your Instagram account. The process is almost the same, login, choose a reason, enter the password again and press the button.

This alternative process only hides your photos, comments and likes until you reactivate your account when you log in again.

