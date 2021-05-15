How to delete all Facebook posts at the same time

That’s how easy you can delete old Facebook posts and start from scratch.

Do you want to delete your Facebook posts forever? With this trick you will be able to delete all posts and comments from Facebook in a single pull. Follow us!

Facebook is one of the best social networks that exist and that offers the possibility of communicating with friends and family totally free. Its popularity has been so great that so far it has more than 2,740 million users assets globally.

However, despite being the king of social media and a good information medium one of the disadvantages that can be visible on Facebook is privacy. So if you want to give your account profile a new look or you just want to delete all Facebook posts and start from scratch, this is what you should do.

So you can know if your Facebook account has been compromised

How to delete a specific Facebook post

If you’ve posted something on your Facebook profile and now you want to delete it forever, here’s what to do to remove the content:

Enter your Facebook profile, either from mobile or PC. Find the publication you want to delete. Click on the three ellipsis icon that appears on the side of the publication. Select “Move to Trash”. The elimination will be done definitively in 30 days, if you want to erase it completely without waiting for the period of time you must go to the option “Activity Register” in section “Setting”.

The only publications that you will not be able to delete from your feed will be those where you have been tagged – because they are not your own publications -, however, you can delete them so that they do not appear in your biography.

So you can delete all your Facebook posts in one go

If you have wanted to debug your Facebook of some old posts that you no longer want to have registered in your profile, you are in luck. Facebook has an option in its mobile app that allows you to delete all the content at the same time and without much effort. Below you can see the easiest way to delete all your Facebook posts at once.

Enter the Facebook application, either from your Android or iOS mobile, press the three horizontal stripes that appear at the top right of the screen. user profileClick on the three ellipsis icon that appears below your username.

Press the option “Activity Register”Click on “Your publications”You will see three options: Text updates, visit logs, notes and more – Photos and videos – Publications from other apps. Select the publications you want permanently delete from Facebook.

You can check one by one to delete them manually or check the box that says “Everything” in the upper left part of the screen to delete automatically.Once all the files are marked, click on “File” or “Move to trash”. In this case, the trash option is ideal to delete all the content at the same time.

You can repeat this action with the other two options until there is nothing left in your feed.

As you will see, it is an easy way to delete or delete posts forever, texts, photos, videos, comments and more than Facebook with a single movement and without wasting time. So if you want to clean up your profile and get rid of those old photos and texts, this may be a good alternative for you.

3 compelling arguments to delete Facebook this 2021

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at how to delete Facebook account on Android, but first, find out how to download your photos from the account and have a backup in your files.

