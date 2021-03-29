How to Delete All Contacts from iPhone Quickly

Deleting all contacts by restarting the iPhone

As we have explained in previous lines, another simple option is to reset our iPhone to factory default settings. Although it is necessary to bear in mind that this option will also delete all the apps, photos and videos that we have on the device.

In case you want to do it, you will only have to click on Settings, touch on General and on Reset. And then click Clear all content and settings. Of course, it is highly recommended to carry out a backup first, which will offer us the possibility of restoring our data later if necessary.