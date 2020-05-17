When we buy a new console, laptop, or smartphone, it probably looks great from the start. After all it is a recent, modern product that is scratch free and has not been dropped or knocked. However, as time goes by, it will surely wear out, and it will not look like before. But don’t worry, because there are many options for decorate old devices.

In recent times, and thanks to social networks, some of these original proposals went viral. We had the case of the PS1 turned into a clock. For several users it was sacrilege, while others argued that it was used in a different way.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you should go that far. On the contrary, it is likely that you intend to continue using your console on a daily basis. This will reduce the chances of installing it as an ornament in your home, but it will not leave you without the possibility of decorating and customizing it to your liking.

Decorating devices with vinyl, the new trend

But what are the alternatives we have when it comes to giving a new life to our old or new technological equipment? One of the ones that has gained the most ground in recent times is the use of vinyl. Common vinyls and especially personalized vinyls, ideal to adapt to what you are looking for.

These customizable vinyls can refer to your favorite club, a band you like, and more. Precisely, its main virtue is that there are no limitations when choosing a theme. To be completely clear: you don’t have to choose one among several. You can request that they generate a new one for you, with all the characteristics that you would like it to have.

Differences between custom and customizable vinyls

If you are wondering what is the difference between custom and customizable vinyls, we must say that it is very simple. The customized ones are those that are produced based on your own requirements, image, size, format, etc. The customizable ones, on the other hand, are the ones that you can touch up from a previous sketch. This, when you want to add text, an image, shrink or enlarge them, etc.

Beyond that, the important thing is that you can decorate abandoned devices exactly as you’ve always dreamed of, or give a new device a personal touch. That is why we suggest that you set your imagination flying. But if you can not think of ideas, better read on because we are going to review some of the most successful today.

Vinyl designs to decorate your laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Gathering information and data for this article, I stumbled upon a perfect website for that purpose. Thanks to this portal, you can simulate the procedure to personalize decorative vinyl, and that helps us achieve our objectives more easily. Let’s look at a couple of fun projects:

Name stickers: You probably want to know why someone names their electronic device. Very easy. In places like universities, where it is possible that several people share the same model of laptop, adding your name is the assurance that it will not be confused.References from movies and series: Star Wars, Breaking Bad, La Casa de Papel. We all have our favorite movies and series. And nothing better than demonstrating what they are with a vinyl for laptop or phone. Plus, it’s a great way to strike up conversations with strangers. Destinations and tourist spots: in times of confinement, when we miss traveling, we can still do it with a personalized vinyl. The Eiffel Tower, Times Square, the Pyramids of Egypt. Decorating devices remembering your trips or dreaming about the next is another great alternative.

Vinyl designs to decorate your game consoles

The same as we mentioned before for laptops and smartphones happens with our consoles. Sony or Microsoft machines are not ugly, but they are all the same. So if you want to differentiate yours from the rest, a vinyl can be the solution. For example, with these two styles of popular motifs:

Your beloved game: If you tend to spend most of the day on a particular game, or if you’re a fan of a certain franchise from its first installments, let everyone know. A vinyl like Mortal Kombat that we see below is the fastest way to achieve it. Your console will be spectacular.Special textures: while there are some less conservative limited editions when it comes to video game machines, they are also more expensive. So if you don’t want to pay that much, you can give them that distinctive touch in your home. This marble finish, for example, seems very elegant to us.

Which of these ideas to decorate your electronic equipment convinces you the most? Do you have any other

Share it with your friends!