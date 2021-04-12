How to decorate with wallpaper? Tips to get the best results in any room

Gone are the days when wallpaper was synonymous with seventies flowers and geometric designs, a retro atmosphere and even tacky. The most prestigious decorators use it again as essential element in their designs, add personality to any room in the house and are capable of completely renovating it, they are within the reach of all pockets, their installation is quite simple (with glue or self-adhesive and removable) and they are manufactured in materials that make them resistant to water and humidity and, therefore, suitable for spaces such as the kitchen or the bathroom .

In addition, the possibilities offered by its designs are endless: there are those that imitate with great fidelity other materials such as those with a wood effect, brick, concrete, fabric or ceramic, those with natural motifs that can recreate a tropical jungle in a living room or bedroom, those with renewed floral prints, with stripes or geometric drawings, those with children’s motifs or the most discreet ones in plain or textured colors.

Tips for getting started in wallpaper

What aspects should we prioritize when using a wallpaper? This is a reference guide with several aspects to take into account:

Less is more. Years ago the trend was to use a different paper in each room and cover its four walls, which used to produce a space-reducing effect. Unless you have rooms of generous dimensions, the advice of interior decorators is to use paper on one or at most two walls (ideally contiguous and not facing each other), which helps, on the one hand, to delimit spaces and, on the other hand, another, to personalize the room.

Choose the wall to which you want to give prominence. That is, be clear that the one in which we put the paper will instantly become the object of all eyes. Decorators recommend choosing the one that has a good frontal view or that works as the main one for some other element: dining area, where is the sofa, where is the headboard of the bed … When it comes to delimiting spaces, we can place it by Example in the dining room area to visually separate it from the living room or on the dressing room walls to demarcate that area from the area dedicated to rest.

Small calls small, large calls maximalist. Golden rule: if the room is small, opt for small motifs in the pattern of the paper so that the design is appreciated. In the larger rooms, instead, choose spacious designs to avoid excessive repetition of the motifs.

Play with paint and other decorative items. Sometimes it can be a very good idea to use a paint color on the rest of the walls that matches the wallpaper chosen for the main wall or to make combinations of half a wall with tile (for example in the kitchen and bathroom) or wall tiles. of wood at half height and the other half with paper.

The paper achieves optical effects. If the space is narrow it can be widened thanks to it and if it is short it can be lengthened. You can achieve lightness and a feeling of spaciousness in a small, dark apartment by choosing a wallpaper in light tones and simple design, lengthening a room by choosing horizontal stripes or raising the ceilings with vertical stripes. For its part, with a powerful and striking print, a specific area can be highlighted and given depth.

Never forget. In addition to the pattern or the color range, you have to take into account the type of base that the paper has and also how the surface is: what finish it has, if it is more or less washable, what is its resistance to light and sun rays … The most washable are perfect for high traffic areas or for kitchens and bathrooms. This is the case of vinyl paper, capable of withstanding humidity and constant cleaning without problems.

And these are some examples of everything that a good wallpaper can do in different rooms of the house:

Kitchen

Used on the main wall where the kitchen and / or the sink are located, as a horizontal border on the worktop or to separate environments such as the breakfast area with the high table and stools.

Bedroom

A good wallpaper can become the best headboard for a bed in the bedroom. Floral or nature-related motifs are usually a guaranteed success in this room, as they convey calm and freshness.

Passage areas, entrances or dressing rooms

Customizing and giving greater perspective or depth to a dressing room, hallway or hall is possible by lining some of its walls with wallpaper.

Children’s rooms

The possibilities are endless. From the most delicate and minimalist to the most ornate or dark tones to give prominence to the wall of the bed.

Lounges

Whether presiding over the sofa, the dining area or a corner dedicated to relaxation or reading. The chosen wall will become the absolute protagonist of this room.

Bath

Out complex. Well combined with tiles or opting for a total look based on paper, success is assured and can turn this room, sometimes so bland and incidentally, into one of the most welcoming spaces in the house.