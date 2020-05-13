Paris France.

On a cold April morning, there were four in the rain, standing in front of the coffin, in an immense and gloomy cemetery in the Paris region. At that time, Frédéric was clear that he would hold another more dignified meeting, in memory of his father.

The epidemic of the coronavirus and the imperative to protect the living turned the burials in minimum ceremonies, with hardly any assistants. But these frustrated goodbyes can and should be compensated, professionals estimate.

“Postponing celebrations has always existed,” said Dr. Fayçal Mouaffak, a psychiatrist at two hospitals in Seine-Saint-Denis, in the Paris region.

“You have to do it, see each other, exchange and think about the deceased to give him his humanity and metabolize” his death, he explains.

Mouaffak evokes, for example, the First World War and the Rwandan genocide, when the bodies were delivered to families late, even years later, if they were recovered.

But in times of peace, with the pandemic, also many lived cruel moments.

“Devastating”

Louis’s father, who died in a nursing home, was “stored” in a cold room for a dozen days before the funeral and his son did “everything possible” so that his mother did not know.

For Bruno, a doctor, “the idea of ​​the body of (his) father, naked in the hospital in a shroud, without the last washing and preparation”, became unbearable.

“Devastating”, confirms Celia, who lost her mother, so “elegant and flirtatious”.

Nathalie, who lives in NY With her children, she could not travel to France when her father died: “I do not get used to the idea of ​​his departure,” confides this woman, who also does not know if she will be able to attend a ceremony with her loved ones planned this summer.

“This situation created very inhumane things, since humanity resides in accompanying the dead,” says Samuel Lannadère, a psychologist-psychoanalyst who speaks of a “double penalty”, with the example of a woman who lost her husband and who had rather than burying it because there was no availability to incinerate it, as he had wished.

“This will have consequences, but it is too early to say which ones. Normally, we rely on the presence of others. Having these ties cut off makes the loss harder,” continues Lannadère.

Psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Serge Hefez warns against “the temptation of denial, acting as if there is no loss or suffering. The risk is that these unhealed regrets will emerge at a new loss or separation” and cause “a depressive resurgence.”

Invent a ritual

“The ritual is fundamental, the funerals are the first signs of civilization”, emphasizes Hefez. “They have an extremely strong restorative function but you have to make the effort, even if it is less evident at a distance, when the natural temptation is to turn the page. It requires energy.”

The stages between death and the funeral ceremony, “the ritualization of death and its collective dimension help to represent the reality of mourning”, completes Didier Meilland, psychologist and founder of the Psychodon association. “It is difficult to remotely replace a ceremony that did not take place, but in order to confinement, you have to keep this commitment and invent a ritual.”

“We have no choice but to be creative,” he concludes.

To Claire and Louis, the funeral director showed them the way: “He made us stand in a semicircle in front of the grave, as close as possible, respecting the safety distance,” she recalls. “He advised us to look at the photos of the deceased again, to share them on the internet with each other, with a true reflection on the loss.”

