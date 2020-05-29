The market will not be the same once we return to normal work and consumption. The “new normal” or the “Post-Covid” era has implications, both in changes in habits, uses and customs, and in the resources that companies will have to invest in generating demand and positioning their businesses.

Several readers who are currently part of marketing organizations will experience shrinking or eliminating their budgets, at least for the remainder of this calendar year. And in the future, the recruitment of new values ​​will emphasize the capabilities to “do more with less”.

Hence my proposal of 7 initial ideas to execute marketing actions with a zero budget, and I hope that they can contribute something to this atypical situation:

Micro-influences

One of the best ways to amplify the reach of our content is with the use of influencers. Many companies turned to paying celebrities, opinion leaders, and influencers for one or more posts with labels toward the product, or mentioning our digital addresses. On the other hand, there are mechanisms to identify “micro-influencers”, people with few followers, but with high influence on social networks, who could selflessly amplify our content, and thus generate greater impact for us.

New content strategies

In my past collaboration I mentioned the importance of rethinking our digital content strategies, considering the context we live in and the necessary empathy. However, in zero budget situations this becomes a priority. It is an important juncture for organic content, which I suggest making the most of.

Alliances / Co-Marketing

Co-marketing or alliances between adjacent products is not something new, but today more than ever it represents an excellent idea and of zero cost or low cost. It consists of linking adjacent products, both in organic content and in product bundling, promotions or distribution channels.

More SEO and less SEM

I have mentioned on several occasions that SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is one of the best investments we can make for our digital assets. Typically I see businesses that prefer to take the easier path of paid search engine ranking, but now is the time to better rank our sites organically. It is not necessarily free, but it can be done gradually and with very little cost.

Revive Email Marketing

There is nothing better than owning our own audiences, and it is through databases of clients and prospects that we can make the most of them. Email marketing has many possibilities, as long as we do more customization, and this can be started with free platforms.

New organic communication channels

Who said that our social guideline should be done on the main platforms? There are hundreds of social channels, which together can make an interesting reach of our digital communication, with a relatively low effort.

Social Selling

Finally, Social Selling represents a way to replace marketing or advertising efforts with 1 to 1 actions, through eliminating cold prospecting and appealing to direct contact. There are several low-cost platforms to find decision makers and address them directly.

And this is just the beginning, more concerns will arise around managing zero-budget actions, and a differentiator between talents will be adaptability, frustration tolerance, and mobility towards cost-free tactics, organic actions, and alliances.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299