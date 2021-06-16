How to deal with low vision in everyday life

Share

Visual deficiencies are some of the health problems that bring with it the greatest difficulties in people’s daily lives. In this sense, low vision is a complex visual disability that does not cause total blindness, but that prevents simple tasks such as cooking or reading.

Low vision is a health condition that manifests itself through the loss of visual acuity, according to the definition of the World Health Organization. As a consequence, the individual lose the ability to read normally, distinguish people, drive, watch television, and even write.

The low vision It is not considered a disease, but has been defined as a condition that prevents the eyes from having correct levels of acuity and visual field. In turn, although there is no definitive cure, there are different types of visual aids allow those affected to improve their quality of life.

What methods are there to counteract low vision?

Eye aid methods are intended to develop in patients the ability to make the most of their remaining visual capacity. It is an essential aspect that prevents low vision from generating a total incapacitation of the individual, favoring the development of activities of daily life.

In the market, there is the possibility of finding glasses that use special lenses that contribute to improving the visual capacity to detail images and texts with greater clarity. Like any type of glasses, the magnifying glasses provide great comfort by leaving your hands free to read books, thread a needle and other daily tasks.

Another of the optical visual aids for low vision is the use of magnifying glasses, which provide great benefits for visibility in general. Depending on the type of magnifying glass, the forms of use will vary, adapting according to the needs of the user.

The leg models are a type of magnifying glass that rest on the object to be observed, increasing its dimensions while it is on its support. On the other hand, handheld magnifiers are portable models for times when you need to sign a document or write some text.

The electric magnification devices are very simple to use, facilitating the vision by increasing the dimensions up to 28 times. These amplifiers present different options, so that the user adapts to the equipment depending on his range of vision.

Influence of rehabilitation on ocular development

The rehabilitation plays a fundamental role in the development of ocular abilities for people to take advantage of their visibility levels. The sessions will be in charge of showing a new perspective to the patient, describing new ways to carry out daily actions.

A team made up of specialists in the field are in charge of designing different programs and therapies depending on the condition of each individual. In this sense, the main steps that are part of a complete and successful rehabilitation are presented below:

Visibility evaluation carried out by an ophthalmologist to diagnose the degree of ocular disability. Choice of devices to favor the patient’s visual field. Beginning of the rehabilitation sessions where aspects of daily life will be worked. Evaluation of the skills learned in the The health center’s provision of support groups and other resources for the benefit of the person with low vision.

The techniques offered by rehabilitation specialists, together with eye aid devices, favor the development of individuals in their daily activities.

Why is it necessary to treat low vision?

Despite not being properly a disease, low vision is a condition that produces a significant number of problems and difficulties in daily life. Even this deficiency in visual capacity can cause all kinds of accidents that affect the physical integrity of the individual.

It is for this reason, a patient with low vision must have good family and technical support that allows him to live a life without fear or limitations. Thanks to clinical centers specialized in low vision problems, those affected have the possibility of find a visual solution tailored to your needs.