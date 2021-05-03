How to deal with ICE and much more about immigration

One of the great fears of Latino immigrants, especially immigrants without documents, is being questioned or detained, by ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. From communication difficulties to the treatment they can receive from ICE; And from insecurity about how to act in those situations to fear of possible family separation and deportation, all aspects of an encounter with ICE are potentially traumatic.

Those are some of the topics that we will discuss in Thursday 6 May at 7 pm in an online forum, a webinar, entitled “Encounters with ICE and Developments in Immigration Law”, which will be sponsored by our Hispanic Federation and will be led by experts from two allies of the federation, the Office for New Americans in New York and the Legal Assistance Group.

“Despite the image of absolute power that ICE projects, everyone in the United States has inalienable rights, and there are ways to defend them. But you have to know what those rights are and how to defend them, ”says Cindy Cabrera, Coordinator of Immigration Initiatives for the Hispanic Federation, who will moderate Thursday’s webinar.

For example, knowing that both ICE and the police must show a warrant to enter your home. Or that if, despite everything, immigration or police personnel enter a home, there should be no resistance, but it is advisable for someone to film them.

Whether it is an encounter with ICE at home, on the street or at work, there are other things that should not be done. “Something should not be done”, adds Cindy Cabrera, “is to present false documentation, because the legal consequences can be very serious.” And you should not sign documents, confessions or statements without the advice of lawyers.

For reasons of space, I can only give you these few examples of what you can learn by participating in our webinar on Thursday, in which the experts will also explain the latest developments and changes in immigration law, and where and how they can be obtained. free legal services in New York City.

To participate in the webinar “Meetings with ICE and Developments of Immigration Laws” it is necessary to register in advance. Those who do so and take part in the online forum will have a chance to win a $ 25 gift card.

Interested parties can register at http://bit.ly/encuentrosconICE, or by calling the Hispanic Federation toll-free and bilingual line at (866) 432-9832.

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation