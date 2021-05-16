How to deal with grief after the loss of our pet?

Even though it is one of the most painful, sad and stressful experiences through which the human being can go in life, the death of a pet and the subsequent mourning of its caregivers still is not accepted and respected by society in the same way than when facing the loss of a loved one, be it a friend or family member.

However, various studies have pointed to huge emotional and emotional impact that causes this bitter experience produced by the absence of that animal with whom we have shared so many good moments, who has offered us so much company and with whom we have established so many bonds and affection. Among them, the department of animal sciences at the University of Hawaii notes that 30% of owners feel pain for at least six months or more and that for 12% it is a very traumatic event. Something that increases, especially when the owners have been forced to sacrifice their pet due to some disease or because it has seen their quality of life considerably reduced.

Another study by Field and his colleagues in 2009 found that the psychological impact that the process of mourning a pet entails is comparable to that experienced after a human loss, while Dye and Wroblel stated in 2003 that This grieving process can range from six months to a year, with the usual average being about 10 months. For their part, two more investigations indicate that this death produces an emotional disability in 12% of people that can lead to psychological pathologies (Adrian et al, 2009) and produce physical and emotional symptoms such as sleep problems, loss of appetite, and a feeling that “something inside them has died” (Adams et al., 2000).

The mourning for the loss of an animal is therefore a completely normal reaction, not to be ashamed of, and a very personal experience that must also be passed gradually since it cannot be accelerated or forced in any way. But, how to face this duel in a healthy way? Experts recommend following these guidelines:

Feeling pain is normal and natural

Above all, we must banish the thought that feeling sad is wrong or out of place. There is nothing to be ashamed of as this is a totally natural response to death. Just as we feel pain for the loss of a loved one, the animal has also been a life partner for whom we have felt a lot of love.

Don’t ignore our emotions

Suppressing our feelings is a huge mistake. The only way to overcome pain and heal is in the externalization of our emotions. You have to take time, cry when you feel like it and also laugh remembering the good times lived by your side. On the contrary, it is convenient to ignore the comments of those people who may not understand this pain, perhaps because they have never lived with an animal or have been through the same thing.

Share our pain with others

Talking with friends or acquaintances who have gone through the same experience and who can easily empathize with us is a very effective remedy to release the pain and vent. If no one in the environment has experienced the loss of a pet, you can also resort to forums or social networks of animal shelters or contact other caregivers through the veterinary clinic.

Express it in writing

Sometimes writing a journal or letter about what we are experiencing or a text or poem dedicated to our pet can be a good option for start the farewell and to capture, incidentally, all the feelings we had towards the animal.

Find a way to say goodbye

When we lose a loved one, the ritual of saying goodbye is usually basic to start the grieving process. The same goes for animals. Incinerating the pet, burying it in an animal cemetery, organizing an intimate act … can greatly help the caregiver and the entire family that lived with the dog or cat to express their feelings.

Pay tribute

There are many ways in which to pay tribute to our fellow adventurer and remember the good times lived with him: a collage or album with photographs, a painting or an illustration with his image, plant a tree in his honor, recite a written poem for him…

When there are children at home

Be honest with them and talk about what happened to the animal. The words that are used are very important. Phrases like “gone” can create false expectations that one day he will return. Show them our feelings and let them express what they feel too.

If there are other pets

If two or more pets lived together, they will also notice their absence and, even, some may suffer depression due to the lack of their friend or when they see their caregiver distressed. Let’s not put them aside despite the pain we may be going through. Keeping all your routines and care intact will help us to remain active and not let your spirits or ours fall.

Use good memories

When grief invades us, we must try to remember the good times lived by his side. Even if you will not return, the memories will last forever.

Seek professional help

If the pain is persistent and interferes with the ability to lead a normal life, it would be advisable to consult a doctor or a mental health professional who can evaluate and initiate treatment if necessary.

Is it a good idea to have another pet after losing one?

Respecting the different processes of grief and personal circumstances, it is recommended to overcome the grief before trying to create bonds with a new animal.