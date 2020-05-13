Avoid surprises in the invoice, either in your own or in that of the person who calls us, is in our hands. For this, we must first know the services that we have activated with our mobile lines. In the case of Messages dictated by Movistar, the surcharge will be made to the person who calls us and we cannot assist you.

What are Movistar dictated messages?

Movistar explains the service as follows:

“Sometimes you are neither available nor have the mailbox activated. You can be without coverage, off, communicating, you can reject a call or not take it.

So if a Movistar or Vodafone cell phone calls you and leaves you a voice message, we will convert it into text so you can read it ”.

Basically, if a person calls us and we do not have an activated voicemail, they will be given the possibility to record a message. The operator will automatically convert it to text and send it to us. It won’t cost us anything, but the caller will see a surcharge of 50 cents on your bill.

Deactivate Dictation Messages

In case you want to activate or deactivate the service in off, out of coverage, rejection, I do not answer and I communicate (all the cases at the same time) we can access My Movistar or call 22217. In case of having the MultiSIM service activated we must call 1004 to activate / deactivate the Dictation Messages service.

The operator confirms that, if we are a new mobile client of Movistar, we will have the detours in case of communication and shutdown / Out of Coverage, No answer and if I reject activated to the Movistar Mobile Mailbox. If we disable these detours to Movistar mailbox, we will begin to receive notifications from the Dictated Messages service (as long as the person who calls us leaves a message).

Avoid charging for Dictated Messages

If the person we are calling has the service activated, the only way to avoid being charged 50 cents if he does not answer the call is hang up before the beep which marks the start of message recording. This only applies if a Movistar or Vodafone mobile calls you and leaves you a voice message.