There are optional calling services that we can activate or deactivate in My Vodafone. Among them, the possibility of hiding the phone number, the call on hold, the notification of missed calls, the answering machine, Dictate SMS or Redial. In this case, the last two services are free for us, but may cause those who call us end up paying 50 cents for each use of any of them.

What is SMS Dicta?

Sometimes you are neither available nor have the mailbox activated (you can be without coverage, turned off, communicating, you can reject a call or not take it). If at that moment a Vodafone or Movistar mobile calls you and leaves you a voice message, they convert it into text so you can read it. In turn, the person who calls you will also receive a copy of the SMS that he has sent you. The cost of the service is € 0.50 / message (VAT included) by the calling customer.

What is Recall?

The redial service allows the caller to contact you when you communicate, you are busy, off, out of coverage or reject the call, automatically repeating the call when available. The service has no cost for you, but it does for whoever calls you (€ 0.50 VAT included). The call receiving client It is who must have activated the service.

Deactivate SMS Dictation and Redial

As we see, here it is about avoiding possible scares to those who call us on their invoices. For this, we can choose to disable these services if we are not going to use them or if we think they are not interesting for us. Nothing will appear on our invoice, unless we are the ones who call a number that has these options activated.

In that case, the charge will appear on the invoice at the rate of 50 cents for each time we have used it. The charge will occur regardless of the rate that you have include unlimited calls, a certain number of minutes or a VIP number.

In our case, to avoid the surcharge, the only thing we can do is hang up the call before hearing the signal (beep) at the end of the locution of the service, as Vodafone clarifies on the OCU’s own website.

To deactivate Redial we can use the App My Vodafone or the web:

In the My Vodafone App: Access «Line settings»> «Call options». Select “Recall notices” to activate or deactivate the redial service on your mobile.

In Mi Vodafone web: In «My Products» in the left side menu. Once you have selected the mobile service, press “Options”> “Call options” and access “Redial”, which you can activate and deactivate whenever you want.

We can also do it like this:

To activate Redial dial on your phone * 203 # and call key

To deactivate it dial # 203 # and call key

To check if you have it activated dial * 203 * 2 # and call key

To deactivate SMS Dictations we have the App My Vodafone or the web:

In the My Vodafone App: From the menu on the main page of the App, go to “Line settings> Call options” and select Dicta SMS, to activate or deactivate it whenever you want.

In My Vodafone Web: Enter the “My Products” section on the left side menu, and once you have selected your mobile service, click on “Options> Call options” to activate or deactivate Dicta SMS whenever you want.

We can also do it like this:

Activate SMS dictation: * 203 * 1 # and call key

Deactivate SMS dictation: # 203 * 1 # and call key

Check the status of SMS Dicta: * 203 * 2 # and call key