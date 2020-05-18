The TouchBar, the small bar / screen at the top of most MacBook Pro keyboards, offers many more options than it appears naked eye. We can change the buttons that appear, their distribution, how they access the different functions, etc.

Before entering the subject, let’s clarify some concepts. The Touch Bar has three sections: The main part where the controls of the app we are using appear (1), the Control Strip (2), that always visible section of four buttons, and the rest of the Control Strip when we expand it (3).

There are several TouchBar configuration options that are most useful, and although it is a personal matterIn this article we propose the ones that we consider most useful.

What we see on the TouchBar and the fn button

Of those three sections we just introduced, by default we will see two: the app controls and the summary Control Strip. In addition, we can configure the TouchBar so that, pressing the fn key, expand the Control Strip to show us the rest of the options. The steps are the following:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter Keyboard.

We enter the Keyboard tab.

In the section The Touch Bar shows we choose the controls of the app.

Next to this section we activate Show Control Strip.

Below, under Press the fn key for, we choose to expand the Control Strip.

The fn key can play an important role in using the Touch Bar. Certain functions that require us to expand the Control Strip to access them almost become a keyboard shortcut “fn + […]”

Section customization

We can configure the three sections of our Touch Bar to display the buttons and options that suit us best. In the case of app controls, the way to customize them is in the app itself. Normally in the Display menu the option Customize the Touch Bar appearsEach app may offer different customization options or none.

Regarding the Control Strip, whether expanded or in its reduced version, the options are offered by Apple and we can customize them by following these steps:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter Keyboard.

We enter the Keyboard tab.

We touch Customize Control Strip.

We will see all the options appear on the screen buttons that we can place In our Control Strip when it is folded, remember that the limit is four elements.

To add an item simply we click and drag it to the area of the Touch Bar that interests us. We will do it as if the mouse had to “jump” to the Touch Bar from the main screen. If we have already chosen four buttons we will see that the new one that we want to drag will replace one of the existing ones. To reorder the buttons we have, although we can do it with the mouse, the easiest way is to do it with the finger directly on the Touch Bar.

Within this customization mode, if we want to customize the rest of the Control Strip, we just have to expand it. We will see more options appear on the screen that we can add and place with the same system that we have just seen.

Easy, right? Having the functions we use the most on our Mac just a touch away (sometimes with a fn in between) is undoubtedly a great help for efficiency and comfort. Actions like taking a screenshot, activating Do Not Disturb mode, or connecting to an Air Play screen are just a tap away.