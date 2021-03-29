How to customize the Apple CarPlay screen

Of course, to be able to use it, two things are necessary: ​​that our iPhone is compatible with CarPlay (which means that it must be at least an iPhone 5 or later with iOS 7.1), and that our vehicle is relatively new, since, in the Most of the times, many of the new cars on sale today in dealerships have the necessary compatibility to be able to use this system (or Android Auto) in it.

Unlike the iPhone, especially after the arrival of iOS 14 (which, among other interesting aspects, offers the possibility of adding widgets), at the moment it is true that Apple does not provide many options when it comes to customize the CarPlay screen.