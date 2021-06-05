How to cure foot fungus?

06/04/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

Foot fungus, popularly known as athlete’s foot and medically as tinea pedis, is a fungal skin infection that produces scaly rashes. This usually causes itching. Sometimes it can be accompanied by burning, pain, blisters, and even ulcers. What they assure from Medical News Today, “it is a very common skin problem and appears when a person comes into contact with certain fungi“Although it rarely becomes a serious problem, athlete’s foot can be bothersome as well as contagious to other people. That’s why it’s essential to treat it properly.

Luckily, and according to explain at Healthline, a medium specialized in medical information, “athlete’s foot is extremely receptive to home treatments“Among them we find the application of tea tree oil on the affected area, a substance with excellent antifungal properties. Specifically, Healthline specialists recommend mixing a carrier oil such as coconut oil with tea tree oil and apply it to the feet twice a day. The same goes for the neem oil, whose antifungal capabilities can help us fight athlete’s foot naturally.

In addition, and due to the antifungal and antibacterial properties of salt, experts in the field advise soak your feet for twenty minutes in a warm bath with a cup of salt. It is very important to dry your feet properly at the end since the moisture retained in the feet works as a natural incentive for the spread of fungi. That leads us directly to another remedy for athlete’s foot: applying talcum powder to the affected area before we put on our socks. That will reduce the moisture on your feet. Both the retention of the shower and the one caused by sweat.

But what other home remedies are endorsed by health professionals? The use of isopropyl alcohol is one of them. Specifically, and as stated in Healthline, “we can apply it directly to the affected area or immerse our feet in a bareño with 70% isopropyl alcohol and 30% water for about thirty minutes”. However, the most effective remedies await in pharmacies: antifungal medications designed to treat athlete’s foot. In our country they can be obtained without a prescription since they are over-the-counter drugs. They are enough to kill foot fungus.

In case they do not disappear after a week of home treatment, we suffer from diabetes or more serious symptoms such as swelling, suppuration or fever occur, we must consult a specialist to apply a personalized treatment. In any case, and as they say from Medical News Today, the most important thing is to learn how to prevent these infections. To do this, they advise keeping your nails short, not walking barefoot in public places, washing your feet once a day, drying them properly, do not share socks or shoes and wear shoes with good perspiration.