How to curb the illegal trade in plastic waste

A recent global operation against marine pollution, coordinated by Interpol and Frontex in Europe, has exposed 1,600 environmental crimes, many of them related to the illegal waste market. One of the results has been the arrest of 22 suspects linked to a criminal network of plastic waste trafficking between Europe and Asia.

In OECD countries, more than 1.7 billion tonnes of plastic waste were sent illegally to third countries in 2020 alone through intermediaries or “brokers”.

Plastic consumption in the world reached 360 million tons in 2018. The generation of waste is so important that its recycling or energy recovery generates a market with an expected business volume for 2022 of more than 50 billion dollars. In the European Union (EU), 25 million tons of plastic waste are generated each year, but only 30% are recovered for recycling.

The export of these wastes to EU or non-EU countries is an option that is foreseen and allowed by European regulations, provided there is solid evidence that the recovery of materials is carried out under conditions equivalent to those marked by EU law.

However, the final operational management of these plastic waste (recycling and energy recovery) in the countries that encourage this type of management entails costs and payment of fees and taxes. This in turn creates a black market to increase profits while avoiding expenses.

Waste black market scheme

Why is there a black market for waste?

The reasons for this illegal trade are various, but basically they focus on three:

Obtaining benefits from a raw material avoiding the costs of adequate treatment.

The price of recycled plastic is not competitive with that of virgin plastic when the price of oil is relatively low. This provides an incentive to eliminate it through third countries.

Existence of a significant surplus in the generating market and lack of traceability, due to a clear gap between supply and demand for recycled plastics.

Illegal shipments are favored by poor control at ports of exit and export licenses for plastic materials, when it really is plastic garbage (fraudulent declarations).

The waste ends up in countries where it is processed illegally: either it is burned in energy facilities, or it is dumped directly into landfills or, in the best of cases, a false, illegal industrial fabric is formed for recycling plastics without the pertinent sanitary control or of the labor used.

More landfill fires

After the increase in import controls in the countries traditionally receiving these wastes, with still a surplus in their production, the southern European countries reported an increase in plastic waste fires in treatment plants and landfills (Fig. two).

Specifically, the Spanish Administration has also observed an increase in fires in landfills and waste treatment centers in order to eliminate accumulated waste in the fields and warehouses of some recyclers.

Spain used to export almost 60% of its plastic waste to China and, now that the Asian country does not allow its entry, recycling centers do not have the capacity to recycle all the plastic that is no longer exported. It has been estimated that from 2017 to 2018, the incidences of waste fires in Spain increased by 100%.

Solutions to improve plastics management

The current situation is complex. There is greater control of these criminal acts. Southeast Asian countries, traditionally importers of plastic waste, are no longer so, at least in the same quantities. People are encouraged to increase their contribution to recycling, and it is true that the recovery of plastic materials is increasing, but the recycling industry is unable to assimilate all the waste.

This leads the mafias to seek new destinations or illegal “markets”. The transfer of this waste has been observed to new countries such as Turkey, and even within the EU to Bulgaria, Romania and Poland. There they are used in energy production plants as an alternative fuel with savings of about € 40 / t of uncontrolled burned plastic.

The solutions to this situation are framed in three areas:

1. Techniques:

Reduce or eliminate the manufacture of non-recyclable or difficultly recyclable plastics, such as single-use plastics, and promote alternative biodegradable materials.

Increase the quality of recovered materials, improving selective collection systems and efficiency in sorting plants.

2. Economic:

3. Policies:

Address illegal imports, based on the amendment of the Basel Convention, an international treaty on the control of transboundary movements of hazardous wastes and their disposal signed by 180 countries. The aim is to tighten export regulations and oblige operators of the waste trade to seek the consent of the government of the host country for export.

Several ambitious targets have been adopted within the EU. Ten million tons of recycled plastics will be used in new products by 2025. By 2030, 55% of plastic packaging waste will be recycled. Beverage bottles must contain a minimum of 30% recycled content.

All these measures and others that are emerging will help reduce and eliminate the gap between supply and demand. Thus, they will make the illegal treatment of plastic waste more difficult for mafias and unscrupulous recyclers.

The challenge is complicated and consumers also have to contribute our effort to change consumption patterns so that certain plastic products stop being consumed and manufactured.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

