If you’ve ever had to write multiple similar emails to different recipients, you know it can end up being a waste of time. If you did it at different times, it is likely that you wasted time looking for a similar one in your inbox. To save you valuable time, we recommend create a template in Mail from your Mac and save it to a smart mailbox.

Create a smart mailbox to save templates in Mail

The first and easiest step is to create a smart mailbox. This type of mailbox is proactiveThat is, it will do certain actions that you have specified. They serve to organize and group your emails based on certain characteristics.

For our case, we are going to create a smart mailbox following these steps:

In the menu on the top bar, click on Mailbox> New smart mailbox.

A menu will be displayed where we can put a name to the mailbox.

We just need to create a condition that includes the subject and the words “Template 0”. This will be the trigger, what will make the mailbox activate and save the emails inside it.

Finally, we will check the box to include the sent emails and we will accept.

The one we just created will now appear in the Mail section where the smart mailboxes are stored. It is possible that if you have never done one, have this section hidden, so you will have to give it to show.

Create a template to save it to your smart mailbox

Now, it’s time to create a template that you can reuse multiple times. Open an eraser and write the text you want. The best thing is as real as possible, so that later the modifications are minimal.

In the subject, you must put the words that we have specified as a smart mailbox trigger. In our example, they are “Template 0” without the quotes. You can add whatever you want in the subject, such as go numbering them with a 01, 02, etc.. Do not put the recipient, because it will be one of the elements that you change every time.

Now, close the draft and Mail will ask you if you want to save it. Accept this dialog and you will see how it is added to the smart mailbox. This trick is more useful if you get used to have multiple emails in draft and you need to find the template quickly.

If you prefer, you can create a normal mailbox that will be saved on your Mac and drag the templates there. With either method, you must press the the right button of the mouse and select “Send again”. The template will be displayed and you can make the necessary modifications.

With these instructions you can create your own templates in Mail for Mac and always have them at hand. A little boost to productivity that never hurts.

