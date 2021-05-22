How to create the perfect homemade bubble bath

There is nothing better than a bubble bath after a long day of work and stress. If you are looking to relax by making your own bubble bath at home, these options are sure to please you.

Traditional bubble bath

All bubble baths have distilled water, soap and glycerin or coconut oil as their central ingredients. These are the basics.

If you are looking to create a traditional bubble bath, you don’t need so many elements. But you must take into account the following measures to make it perfect:

A quarter cup of warm water, a half cup of liquid soap, and a quarter cup of glycerin or coconut oil. Mix and you have the main composition of your bathroom ready.

Now, what are these ingredients for? Glycerin is a soap additive, which although sometimes difficult to obtain, is moisturizing. Therefore, if you cannot find glycerin, you can use coconut oil, which basically fulfills the same function.

Glycerin or coconut oil will give your skin the benefit of hydration. Photo: Shutterstock

Custom Bathrooms

If you want to add other elements so that you bubble bath stay just the way you like itThink of options like lavender or chamomile oil. With that touch you will be able to create a really relaxing and anti-stress bath.

All you have to do is add 5 drops of lavender oil to the tub and then the bubble mix. Other options are: jojoba oil, almond oil or oil vitamin E to achieve greater hydration in your skin.

Other elements

But not everything is oils or spices. To make your bath rewarding and also contribute to the care of your skin, you can add aloe vera, especially if you were in the sun for a long time and had minor burns.

Adding a quarter cup of honey to the mixture will go a long way in killing bacteria; It also has anti-inflammatory properties, in addition to giving a pleasant aroma to your bubble bath.

Coconut milk, on the other hand, lit will give your bathroom more creaminess. Of course, you should be careful if you have allergic reactions. If so, it is best to avoid it.

If you want your bathroom to be aromatized, add flower petals to your mix. The scent of the flowers together with the bath are the perfect complement so that you can enjoy it and relax. Among the flowers you can add are roses, jasmine, calendula, lavender, and chamomile.

Precautions

You must have be careful with the soap you are going to use to create your bubble bath. Make sure that does not cause allergies or dry skin. The same precaution must be taken with the other ingredients.

Always bet on organic, it is much better and can even be cheaper. On the other hand, if you are looking to combat stress, in addition to baths of this type, also consider eating the right foods to help you maintain a relaxed attitude.

