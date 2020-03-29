Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has tons of content to offer. Although in the current world situation we have much more time to use in video games, it is very easy to get lost between recipes, animals and fossils, so we continue to unravel all the secrets hidden in the game so that you have all the information available to a click. While it does nothing we teach you how to get the elusive Taimén, today we enter the wonderful and magical world of wands.

This new object that debuts in this installment of the Animal Crossing saga allows us to alternate between different sets of clothing to be able to recreate the transformations of Sailor Moon, for example. Or simply, it allows us to have on hand whenever we need it, a specific outfit, without having to access the cabinets and wardrobes that we have in the game. By the way, did you know that fridges and other objects also serve as a “closet” and allow us to change clothes?

Bamboo Wand from Animal Crossing: New Horizons… where do you get the recipe? What materials do I need?

We do not beat around the bush, nor do we intend to waste your time. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons bamboo wand recipe doesn’t have a concrete way to come by. It came to us in a bottle with a message, lying on the beach of our island. Regarding the materials, we are facing one of the easiest wands to make, since we need six spring bamboo stems and three star shards. The first is achieved by cutting down bamboo, a tree that is not too complicated to find on our visits to random islands through Nook Coupons. The star fragments, as you have seen in the video of our YouTube channel attached a little above, are obtained by making wishes during the star showers (just use the right stick to look at the sky and press A to make a wish, the fragments of stars and constellations, they will appear the next morning on the beach).

In the image that we have attached, you can see the appearance of this wand, as well as the materials that they ask us (just in case you did not believe us). Once we make our first wand, We unlock a new feature in clothes closets: The ability to create and save sets. These sets are stored in the “memory” of our wand and allow us to have direct access to different outfits to show off to our colleagues. The navigation menu to customize our sets is quite accessible and intuitive, so do not hesitate to save as many sets as you consider. Of course, be careful, because the clothes and accessories that we use to store a set are no longer available for us to put them outside this function, so it is possible that we need some other pants, costume or glasses for replacement. Next, we leave you with a small gallery to see our brand new Bamboo Wand in action:

You have seen the wonderful Sailor Samurai, with the power to give bad vibes and behave like an old green. Now we leave you with the transformation of the incredible caterpillar boy and the tragic story of how he became an ordinary child again. Every time you share this news, it will be a way to pay your respects to the incredible caterpillar boy:

We hope you liked this little guide on the necessary materials to obtain the Bamboo Wand from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Little by little we will continue to bring more content about recipes, how to obtain them and everything related to this latest installment of the Animal Crossing saga for the Nintendo hybrid console.

