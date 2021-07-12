Creating sticker packages can also be a hobby. This is what you should do to create stikers with your face for Telegram.

Stickers have become for years an indispensable complement to your conversations. Although, for some platforms such as WhatsApp it is somewhat more recent, Telegram has years of experience in this field.

There is a wide variety of stickers available for almost any shot you want, and if you are not lucky enough to find them, you always have the option to create your own stickers to your liking and with your style.

If you want to know how create stickers with your face or with any image to share them on Telegram, we tell you step by step everything you need to do. So take a pencil and paper to write everything down.

How to create your own Telegram stickers easily and step by step

How to create stickers with your face for Telegram: step by step

If you want create stickers with your face for Telegram, you have two options. The first one is manually, where you must search for the images you want or take a new one, edit it, delete the background or through third-party applications. In the same way, we will explain both options.

Create stickers with your face manually for Telegram

Create a suitable workspace

Make sure to create your workspace. To do this, use any application or program that helps you, such as Photoshop or one of its best alternatives. In the case of Photoshop, you must set the 512 x 512px dimensions and a weight that does not exceed 512Kb, since it is what it requires Telegram. If you don’t know how to do it, follow these steps:

Open a new document in Photoshop.Create and indicate the size of the image ”. Place 512 x 512 pixels and mark in the section Contents the option “Transparent”At the end of the settings, click “To create”Select the image or take a personal photo

Find the image with which you want create the sticker with the transparent background or if you prefer to use one picture with your face, you will need to remove the background later.

In either case, we recommend using images with good qualityThis way you will get a better result and your sticker will be more impressive when shared in your chats.

To find one image without background or with transparent backgroundJust go to the Google search engine and look for the theme of the image you want or a portal like Unsplash with free images without copyright. If, on the contrary, you decide to use a photo of yourself, then you must remove background.

Eliminate the background

On Photoshop you can use the Quick Selection tool ” located at the top left of the screen. Once activated, start selecting the area you want to remain, in this case only the face to form a sticker and then press “Ctrl + J” to create the new image without a background.

After that, you must hide layers so they don’t interfere with the new image. When you have the photo of the face created, it is time to add frames, textures, strokes, lines, texts and everything you think is convenient in the menu layered style.

Lastly, you need to make sure save the image in PNG format on “File> Save As”, in such a way that it remains with the transparent background for your sticker and with the dimensions and preset weight.

Summon the Telegram bot

Very good, since you have your image ready to create the sticker, it is time to help you with it telegram bot specialized for it.

Enter @Stikers from your mobile or PC and the chat window will immediately open welcoming you and showing a series of commands with instructions.

With the following commands, select the different actions that the bot can perform, so you can get the hang of it:

/ newpack – create a pack of stickers./newmasks – create a pack of skins. / newanimated – create a pack of animated stickers./addsticker – add a sticker to an existing pack./editsticker – modify emojis or coordinates./ordersticker – reorder stickers in a pack./setpackicon – set a sticker pack icon./delsticker – remove a sticker from an existing pack./delpack – remove a pack./stats – get stats for a sticker./top – get the stickers popular./packstats – get statistics for a pack of stickers./packtop – get popular sticker packs./topbypack – get popular stickers in a pack./packusagetop – get usage statistics for your packs./cancel – cancel the current operation.

In order to create stickers with your face for Telegram we are interested in activating the command / newpack. The command will welcome you and invite you to detail a short name to your new sticker pack, trying to make it as original as possible so that it is not repeated.

Once you have provided the instructions to the bot, it is time to attach your image to create the sticker. To do this, send the attached file in the chat in a traditional way (as a file, not as an image) considering all the aspects that we mentioned previously and place a emoji similar to sticker to confirm.

Post your stikers

Once you have completed the steps, you will need to type the command / publish and finally, click on add stickers to be added to your collection within the app. If you wish, you can use the link provided by the bot to share it with other users.

Create stickers with your face using third-party apps for Telegram

The second method for create stickers with your face for Telegram It is through third-party applications, which you can download to your mobile device and which, in one way or another, will be easier to use.

In this case, there are two very simple and perfect applications for this purpose, such as Sticker Maker Studio and Sticker.ly. Both options are completely free and are available for both Android and iOS.

These two apps offer you the possibility of choose an image of your preference, upload it, edit the background, add text, outline and modify them, as well as save it without a background, ready to be uploaded to Telegram using the bot, as we explained previously.

Where to find and how to install stickers for Telegram

In any case, these are the options you have available to create stickers for Telegram with your face or any image you want, just let your creativity flow and surprise your contacts with your creations.

