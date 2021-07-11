how to create shortcuts to your favorite emojis

So you can have all your favorite emojis at your fingertips on Instagram.

Instagram is one of the social media most popular in the world. More than 1 billion active users per month, has become one of the most important and influential today.

If something characterizes this social network, it is that it constantly integrates news and changes that help improve the user experience within the platform. In this case, it is possible create shortcuts of your favorite emojis.

Yes, as you read. In this way, you can always have available all those reactions that you like the most or what else do you use in your comments with friends and family. If you want to know how to create them, keep reading this article.

How to create a shortcut to your favorite emojis on Instagram?

It is an option that provides Instagram for some time to its users, where a quick access bar what shows your favorite emojis or in many cases, the ones you use the most in the comments of some posts.

That feeling when your favorite emojis are right in front of you 🙌😍 pic.twitter.com/QPF8eGc5yD – Instagram (@instagram) September 6, 2018

For this, it does not matter the keyboard you have installed or the device you use, either iOS or Android, the function is identical in both cases. Now, it is important to know that these emojis vary according to each userIn other words, the system adds shortcuts to the emoticons you use the most to your bar.

In this way, the fact that it is a custom selection according to the usage patterns of each user, all with the purpose of making people leave comments faster, since using emojis instead of text is more fun.

What are the emojis that have direct access on Instagram?

Now, it is important to note that this emoji selection It is not the same that appears on the mobile keyboard, as could be the case of a user who uses Gboard.

In the same way, these emojis do not have a search option, in such a way that the bar will be completed according to what each user is using in the conversations within the app or in the comments.

At the moment, this is an option found in beta phase, so unfortunately there is no specific way to enable, edit or disable this emoji shortcut bar.

It is expected that in future updates of the social network, new functions will arrive and with it, something more specific about this section that, without a doubt, will be very useful for users. Now tell us, what do you think of this feature?

