Samsung has had a start to the year loaded with announcements and releases like the series Galaxy S20, he Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or recently the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cheaper edition of the reference tablet of the South Korean brand. The Asian manufacturer also offers a series of tricks to get more out of your devices, and this time it has offered one for your phones with which create reminders and meet goals.

In a situation where millions of people are unable to leave home due to the coronavirus (Covid-19)Balancing daily work, exercise, and household chores is one of the biggest challenges you face. For this reason, from its press page, Samsung reveals an excellent way to adapt to the new work environment: establishing a series of reminders to don’t forget to keep up with the most important tasks. And for this they have a little trick for mobile, which serves to meet the objectives.

With the Samsung Reminder app, the user can receive a series of alerts based on the time of day or their location to make it easier stay on top of daily routines. For example, physical exercise is one of the most important parts of a healthy routine, and many people are taking advantage of confinement to perform all kinds of exercise in their own homes, from yoga to exercise bike.

With Samsung’s reminder app, it’s easier to meet goals

With the mobile application of the South Korean firm, you can configure location-based reminders so that are activated at certain times of the day so you can remind the user to train at home at night. You can also set daily reminders for those simple tasks that are often forgotten, such as opening windows to get fresh air and thus ventilate the house.

In addition, several studies have shown that the amount of fresh air entering a room is directly related to physical health, in addition to being good for mental health. Similarly, good ventilation has shown reduce the spread of infectious diseases and improve decision making and cognitive function. But that’s not all, since you can also create a series of reminders to form new habits, such as washing hands when you get home.

In the same way, it should be remembered that Samsung continues to work on its new devices, which will also have this trick, such as the Galaxy Note 20. A device that would arrive in the second half of the year and that, according to a past leak, would be quite similar to S20 series, at least as far as design is concerned, except for two details: the next-generation Galaxy Note series smartphone would have square corners and S-Pen holder. Of course, the hardware specifications of the future flagship of the company “Will not change significantly compared to the S20 series”, even the cameras will also be the same.

