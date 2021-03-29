How to create NFT from iPhone and iPad with the S! NG app

NFT may not tell you anything. But if I tell you that an NFT sold for $ 69 million, it might bring you some interest. Its name (non-fungible token) is not that it clarifies things much for us. Be that as it may, the fashion of creating NFTs are here to stay and, although we do not know if they will continue there in the future, they have generated such expectation that they are sold for a lot of money.

To understand us, an NFT is a work of digital art. The key to the matter is that an NFT is unique, indivisible and transferable, according to Wikipedia. Unique because it is generated by cryptography, specifically with another buzzword: the blockchain. And when something is unique or rare, money is hopelessly attracted.

This introduction serves to present an app for iPhone and iPad that will help you create NFT on your own. Whether you are an artist or not, whether or not you know how to draw, you just have to install S! NG on your device and start creating digital art. And best of all, the application is free.

Creating NFT is in your hand

It was inevitable that after the first NFT emerged, app developers would decide launch your own apps focused on meeting the needs of NFT art creators. Hence the existence of S! NG, an application that acts as a warehouse for NFT and that also helps you create your own works of art. As a warehouse, it will save you from having a Ethereum walletas it also acts as such.

The process of creating NFT is very curious. After downloading the app, installing it and creating a user account, you must contribute a file as the basis for the project. It may be a photograph or image but also a recorded audio. You can even record the audio on the fly.

The app facilitates individual creation but also has collaborators. Once you have added the material you wanted and have shaped your project, S! NG it will do its part by converting the content to NFT.

Create, share and / or sell

Precisely, one of the things that NFT art has made fashionable is its value in the digital market. That means if you find a good buyer, a self-made NFT could fetch a good price. By trying, you have nothing to lose.

Those responsible for S! NG They have added the ability to create NFTs and later share your artwork with friends and acquaintances. You can also simply save them to your digital wallet. And, if you are interested in becoming a listed artist, you can also sell your works.

For now it is not possible, but in the coming weeks, the app will incorporate its own market of buying and selling NFT art through the OpenSea API, an NFT market that you can browse on its official page. In this way, you can create NFTs and sell them openly.

In short, if you want to familiarize yourself or browse the world of NFT art, with S! NG you can do it in a big way, creating your own works and selling them to the highest bidder.

