Memes and GIFs are the images that reign on social networks, being difficult to take a tour of Instagram or Twitter without seeing some of these innovative and fun creations. If, like us, you usually share memes and GIFs whenever you can, you should know that they exist apps where you can put your face on them for even more fun.

Even Facebook has joined this trend by creating Whale, an app for making memes. However, this is not in our list of best apps to create GIFs and memes with your face. If you want to discover them, we encourage you to open the front camera and continue reading, the fun is below these lines.

Best apps to create GIFs and memes with your face

In addition to opening the doors to a world made up of thousands and thousands of memes and GIFs, the apps we recommend below also allow you add your face to them to become the meme itself. For pure fun or to be viral, we encourage you to make these images with your face with the following applications.

GATM Meme Generator

One of the most popular apps for making memes on Android is GATM Meme Generator, which accumulates more than a million downloads. In addition to being able to access a huge gallery of memes, with this free app you can also create them with the images you have in the mobile gallery.

Once created, you can save them to the device’s SD card to share them like this through WhatsApp, Twitter or the social network that you like the most. By the way, they are saved without a watermark, so the meme with your face or personal images will be perfect to be shared.

Doublicat

Recommended as one of the best apps for deepfakes, Doublicat is known for produce realistic face swaps in GIFs. Thus, using this application, you can put your face on the GIFs that you like the most and become the protagonist.

To do this, you just have to open Doublicat, take a selfie with the front camera and choose the GIF where you want to put your face. In a few seconds, the app will have done the job and you can see how the result turned out. On the other hand, you can also create GIFs with your own images from the gallery and share them on social networks and messaging.

Morphin

The free Morphin app encourages you to become the center of attention of the most popular GIFs of the moment. You choose: you can be Iron Man, the Great Gatsby or even Donald Trump himself. Take a selfie or take a picture from the gallery -you can also do it with photos of your friends- and choose the GIF you want to star in. In a few seconds, Morphin will offer you the result of the process.

But the possibilities of change do not end there, since you can also choose to change the wardrobe of GIF characters. When you have finished the work, you can share it on social networks to have a laugh with your family and friends.

Meme generator

Another good application to create memes with your own images is Meme Generator, with more than 10 million downloads and an average rating of 4.7 on the Play Store. It is a large catalog of memes in high resolution divided into categories that make your search easier. However, in this list we talk about this app because helps you personalize memes with images from your gallery.

Select the photo you want to convert into a meme and edit it with all the options that Meme Generator gives you: color and size adjustment, different text fonts, stickers, Image cropping and even combining multiple memes to create one. In general, Meme Generator is one of the most complete apps that you can use to create original and fun memes with your face. Of course, then you can share your works with the rest of the world through other apps.

9GAG

With more than 10 million downloads on the Play Store, 9GAG has become a great global community to share funny GIFs and memes. In addition to being able to use this app to find the viral image you want to use, you can also do it to create your personal memes with the images you store in the gallery. If you do it right, it is easy to go viral on the platform and other users use it to communicate.

