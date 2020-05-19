The usefulness of QR codes, an evolution of barcodes perfect for storing easily readable data with a mobile device, is well proven. Especially when we pretend provide information in a fast and always updated way In a simple way.

For example, its use is increasingly common during these times of living with the coronavirus in restaurants. In order to avoid customer contact with items such as the menu or menu, as well as information on allergens, different QR codes are offered through which to access this information on our own phone.

Create custom QR codes with your logo and the information you want by following this step by step

And how can they be generated custom QR codes to achieve the same or something similar? Well, with tools like QRCode Monkey and following step-by-step tutorials like the one below.

How to generate a custom QR code

To create a custom QR code with this tool we must access your website, click in the upper horizontal bar where we want our QR code to take (link, text, email, phone, SMS …) and go to configure it.

Assuming we want our code to lead to a link, we’ll choose URL type and start customizing it. First, the first step will be to introduce the content. In our case, we will make the resulting code take us to the main page of our portal. We will enter the address in the corresponding field and that’s it.

You will then begin to customize it hard and fast. We will click on Choose colors and in the section that will be displayed we will be able to choose if the code we want to have a single color or two or if it is going to have a background color. Then, in the Add logo image section, as its name suggests, we will have the possibility to upload our logo to appear in the center of the QR code or, if we wish, the button of a social network if, for example, what we include is a link to one of these platforms.

Finally, in the section Customize design, we can decide the shape of the body of the code, the shape of the eye frame and the shape of the eye. With everything properly customized, in the right column, we will click on Create QR Code and we will obtain the result. If we are not convinced, we can continue making modifications and we will have to press the button again to update the result.

At this point, we will only be able to download the QR code in the quality we want using the download buttons such as a .png or a vector of graphics .svg .pdf or .eps. QRCode Monkey is a free and very powerful QR code generator that is supported mainly by donations. You can donate, if you wish, through the PayPal button that you will find at the end of the web.