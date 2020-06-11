As it happens with the files on our Mac, to organize the email we receive or send, it is very useful to use folders. In addition, for a greater order, especially visual, it is very interesting to be able use subfolders to classify and order messages. We can create these folders and subfolders for any of our email accounts and we can do it from our iPhone or iPad.

How to create folders and subfolders in Mail

Mail

The creation of folders or mailboxes in Mail is quite well known, however, creating subfolders within these it is much less common. The steps, but, are very simple, first of all we are going to create a new mailbox, we will do it like this:

We open the Mail app on our iPhone or iPad.
If it appears we touch So far we have created a mailbox, that is, a folder that is, so to speak, at the same “level” as the Inbox, for example. Now we will create a sub-mailbox, or in other words we will create a mailbox, or more than one, within this same mailbox. The steps differ in one small detail:

We play Edit again.
We tap New Mailbox at the bottom.
We write a name for the mailbox in the Name section.
We tap on Mailbox location.
We chose the mailbox that we just created in the previous step.
Click Save.

This process, which we can repeat as many times as we want, will allow us to create one or more sub-mailboxes within the main one. In terms of organization, being able to bring together several topics under a more general one can be very interesting. For example, inside the Travel mailbox we can find the Hotel mailbox, where we have several emails, the Flights mailbox, where the tickets are, etc.

Thanks to this small resource, the list of mailboxes in the Mail app will be kept small, and only when we want to access one of the mailboxes that interest us will we see all the content properly classified. Useful, right?


The news

How to create folders and subfolders to store mail in Mail on our iPhone or iPad

was originally published in

Applesphere

by
David Bernal Raspall

.