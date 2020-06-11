As it happens with the files on our Mac, to organize the email we receive or send, it is very useful to use folders. In addition, for a greater order, especially visual, it is very interesting to be able use subfolders to classify and order messages. We can create these folders and subfolders for any of our email accounts and we can do it from our iPhone or iPad.

How to create folders and subfolders in Mail

The creation of folders or mailboxes in Mail is quite well known, however, creating subfolders within these it is much less common. The steps, but, are very simple, first of all we are going to create a new mailbox, we will do it like this: