As it happens with the files on our Mac, to organize the email we receive or send, it is very useful to use folders. In addition, for a greater order, especially visual, it is very interesting to be able use subfolders to classify and order messages. We can create these folders and subfolders for any of our email accounts and we can do it from our iPhone or iPad.
How to create folders and subfolders in Mail
The creation of folders or mailboxes in Mail is quite well known, however, creating subfolders within these it is much less common. The steps, but, are very simple, first of all we are going to create a new mailbox, we will do it like this:
We open the Mail app on our iPhone or iPad. We play Edit again. This process, which we can repeat as many times as we want, will allow us to create one or more sub-mailboxes within the main one. In terms of organization, being able to bring together several topics under a more general one can be very interesting. For example, inside the Travel mailbox we can find the Hotel mailbox, where we have several emails, the Flights mailbox, where the tickets are, etc.
Thanks to this small resource, the list of mailboxes in the Mail app will be kept small, and only when we want to access one of the mailboxes that interest us will we see all the content properly classified. Useful, right?
If it appears we touch
We tap New Mailbox at the bottom.
We write a name for the mailbox in the Name section.
We tap on Mailbox location.
We chose the mailbox that we just created in the previous step.
Click Save.
