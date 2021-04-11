How to create discipline and good habits in your teenager

Teenagers they need a correct orientation so they can form good habits and be disciplined. The key is in treat them with respect, set rules that are appropriate for their age, give them explanations when necessary and above all give the example.

It is true that this is a difficult stage for both your child and you, as the young person begins to make changes, and follow role models that he finds among his peers. This is mostly done to fit.

Also, it is possible that your child wants to start exploring Certain things, and if you add to this the impulsiveness that accompanies this stage of life, it can make it a little more difficult to get them to obey. That is why it is necessary to take action on the matter.

Setting realistic rules and explaining the reason for them is an important counseling tool for teens. Photo: Pixabay

Correct behavior and avoid labels

The rules serve to encourage positive behavior patterns and demotivate others that can be harmful. So if your child does not follow the rules, you should not focus on labeling or using adjectives that could encourage negative behavior.

Instead, talk about his behavior and how this type of behavior can harm him in the future. If you use labels such as that he is impulsive or that he is a quarrelsome person, the young man may begin to justify his behavior, making the conflict stronger.

Be the role model

You must lead by example. Teenagers need to be understood and have someone to guide them. Do not judge them by their way of being, but above all, if you want to instill values, you must be the first person to put them into practice.

It is true that you cannot do everything perfectly, but if you impose a rule on your children, you must be the first person to fulfill them.

Rules must be realistic

The rules you impose must be realistic and balanced. You must take into account their own abilities and also their level of psychological development. Otherwise, you may be frustrated.

This will lead you to break them and stop following them, which will cause more problems and even get into unnecessary arguments.

Explain the reasons for the rules

Instead of saying phrases that impose authority, such as “you must do it because I say so”, sit down with your son and explain, calmly, the reasons why you should abide by these rules.

It is also good to tell him what you expect of him and also the rewards he will get if he obeys. At the same time, make it clear what the punishment will be if they don’t follow the rules you ask for.

Deliver what you promise

If your child does what you ask, follows the rules and maintains good behavior, you should fulfill what you have promised immediately. The rewards will be rewarding for him and will help reinforce his good behavior.

But in the event that you must impose a punishment on him, you must also act soon. Otherwise, the young person will think that their behavior will have no consequences.

Don’t hesitate to ask for help if you feel it is necessary. Maybe you need advice with a psychologist, and you should not feel ashamed when looking for it, it is better that your children’s education gets out of control.

