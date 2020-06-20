Gone are the famous road maps that we used to carry in the glove compartment of the car and it was an odyssey to know where we were and in what direction we had to put the map to find out the way to go to reach our destination. And is that today, everyone uses one of the mapping applications to know how to get to a site at any time.

In this sense, Google’s is undoubtedly the most popular and used, but also, it becomes a very useful tool when planning our own routes or trips thanks to Google My Maps.

What is Google My Maps

It is a service that allows you to create personalized maps for your own use or even to share with family or friends. In this way, thanks to this useful tool, we can create custom maps in a simple way with the places that interest us, draw or add points or shapes, search and save certain places on our maps, add photos or videos, so that we can later consult them whenever we want or share them with other people.

Google My Maps offers a tool that we can access from our browser or from the app itself from our phone, available for iOS and Android.

How to create a custom map with My Maps

From the browser

If we visit the Google My Maps site, the first thing we have to do to start using the tool is to click on the Start button that we find on the main page. This will show us the tool page where we will find a bar at the top with various options, Create a new map and a little further to the right, All, Own, Of others, Shared and Recent. As we can understand, once we create our own maps or receive those of other users, we can see them all from this page and we will have them correctly organized.

To create a new map, click on the red button + Create a new map. As soon as we click on the button, we will be shown the base of Google Maps and a series of tools that allow us to create our own maps and customize them. Specifically, at the top we will find a search engine where we can indicate the city or place from which we want to depart on our route or where we want to create the map.

Just below the search engine, we will see a toolbar in which we find the options of Undo, Redo, Select elements, Add marker, Draw line, Add directions and Measure distances and areas. So these will be all of our tools to create the map.

In the box that is shown to the left of the search engine, we will see how each action we perform on the map is stored on a layer. From there we will have the option to add more layers, rename them, save a new map, copy it, move it to the trash, export to KML or KMZ, set default view, see a preview, apply certain individual styles to the elements of our map or change the basemap type.

Therefore, once we have all these elements and options located, we can already search for the place where we want to create the map through the search engine. Once located, we can add that point to the map. At the moment we click on add to the map, the exact coordinates of the site will be shown and also other customization options. On the point added to the map we will be able to change its style, choose from a lot of icons, to identify a place of interest, sports, leisure, restaurants, favorites, etc. In addition, we can also choose the color of the icon of that place, edit to put the name we want, add a photo or video or show directions on how to get there.

To do this, just click on each of the icons displayed in the site window that we have added. The icon of the paint pot allows us to choose the color and icon, the pencil allows us to edit, from the logo of the Photo camera we can add an image or video to that point of the map, from the arrows directions can be added. In this case, we will be able to indicate if the route is going to be done by car, bike or on foot and once we have indicated the origin, the route will also calculate for us, just like we do on Google Maps.

With the Draw line tool we can do just that, draw a line on the map with total ease, even thanks to the tool with the ruler icon, we can draw any path or sector on the map and we will quickly know the distance or even the area of a drawn sector.

Each action on the map we will see that is reflected in a layer within the upper left box of My Maps, where we can edit each of the layers to indicate an identifying name, apply certain individual styles, add new layers, see a preview or change basemap (Map, Satellite, Relief, Simple Atlas, Monochromatic, Political, Terrestrial, Physical, Rapids).

Automatically, we will see how the site added to the map is also shown in the upper box layer on the right. From there we will be able to see what each layer contains, delete it or see a preview of the map at any time. From there we will also be able to give a name to the map so that later we can easily identify each of them from the main Google My Maps page.

To indicate a name to the map, we click on Unnamed map and a small window will be enabled for us to write the map title and a description. Click on save and when we return to the Google My Maps home page we will see how the new map appears within the Own category. To share it with whoever you want, simply from there you can click on the arrow icon shown on the map and choose whether you want to share it on Facebook or Twitter or send it to someone by email. As we can see, it will also give us the option to copy the code necessary to insert the map on our website.

From the My Maps App

As we have previously indicated, the Google My Maps app is available for download and installation for both Android devices. Therefore, just follow the previous link to install it on our mobile phone.

As soon as we open it, we will have to select our Google account, which must be the same as the one we have previously used from the browser, in case we already have a map created. In this way, as soon as we enter we will see that we have all available on the mobile our maps and those that have shared us other people through My Maps.

If we select one of our maps, it allows filtering by ours or those shared by other people, we can see in detail the route or points it contains and we can even add new points or lines from the app. It is also possible to share them from the mobile by WhatsApp, email or any of the apps installed on the phone. From the menu options within the map, we will also find the one that allows us to delete a map.

If we click on the menu button of the app we find the option Create a new map, Go to maps created by us same, those who have shared or accessed the setting from the Google My Maps application.

As we can see, the options of the app are somewhat reduced compared to the web version, which is ideal for creating maps, while from the mobile we will always have the comfort of being able to consult them and follow all the directions comfortably.