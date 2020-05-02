Privacy and security in Gmail is one of the main concerns of Google, aware that users use this platform to share personal information. For this reason, in the summer of 2018, the confidential mode for emails, which came to G Suite users a year later and allows set an expiration time for each message, put a password on them and modify the access of other contacts.

Although this function has been active for a few years, is still unknown to many of the people who use Gmail as a communication platform. The time has come to discover the confidential mode of Gmail, so we will explain how you can create and open confidential emails from your mobile.

How to create confidential emails in Gmail

In addition to scheduling emails in Gmail from your mobile, you also have the possibility to send confidential messages that disappear at the same time or need a password to be opened by the receiving contacts. In this way, the information in the message will be even more private and secure than that sent in normal mail.

Before explaining how to send this type of email, let’s talk about the different options you have when configuring them. First of all, you can adjust email expiration time to decide when email will be unavailable for receivers. The options are wide, you can choose from expiration in 1 day to 5 years.

In Gmail you can choose an expiration time and password for confidential emails

By setting up a confidential email you can also adjust whether recipients will need a password to access content. If you choose the standard option, those who use Gmail will not need code to open the mail. Instead, those who use a different messaging service will receive an independent email with the password necessary to open the mail.

If you choose the password by SMS, you must enter the phone number of the receiving contacts so that Google sends them the password they need to open the email. Everyone, regardless of the service they use, will receive the code by SMS.

Once these aspects are clarified, it is time to learn to send confidential emails in Gmail from your mobile. The steps to follow are those:

1st- Open the Gmail app and click the + button in the lower right corner to write a new email.

2nd- Click on the vertical three point button in the upper right corner and select Confidential Mode from the drop down menu.

3º- Decide the expiration time of the email and the system for the password (standard or SMS password). Remember that if you choose the last option you will have to enter the phone number of the contacts. Once configured the confidential mode, click on Save, in the upper right corner.

4º- Enter the emails of the recipients, the subject and the content of the confidential email. When the message is ready, click Send. If you have chosen the password by SMS, a notification will notify you that information is missing. Click on Add missing information and enter contacts phone number. Tap the Send button again to send the email.

After sending the confidential email, you always have the possibility of revoking the recipient’s access to it. To do this, enter the sent email tray, access confidential mail and select Remove access. Thus, even if the email is already sent, you will be able to choose who accesses and who the private information.

How to open confidential emails from Gmail

Sending confidential emails in Gmail is easy, but what if you are the one who receives these special messages? The process is different depending on the platform you use and the type of confidential email you have received. On the one hand, if you receive one with the standard configuration and use Gmail, you can open it without any problem.

On the other hand, if you receive that confidential email with standard configuration but use another messaging platform, you must enter the code that Google sends you in a separate email. By writing the correct code, you can access the content without any problem.

The third possible situation is that you are the recipient of a confidential email protected by a password sent by SMS. Step by step, we explain how to open this type of confidential email:

1st- Enter the messaging app and click on the email to open it.

2nd- In the message that appears on the screen, click on the button See the mail.

3º- You will access a new screen that asks you to confirm your identity. Click Send password to receive an SMS with the corresponding code. For this reason it is important that the issuer has entered your phone number correctly.

4º- Write the code that Google has sent you via SMS and You can now open the confidential email. As you can see, it alerts you that the message has an expiration date that has been determined by the issuer.

You only need to test once to send and open confidential emails to verify that it is very simple. In addition to its ease of use, it is a very interesting feature of Gmail that offers you an even more private and secure delivery of emails. Perhaps it is an unnecessary tool for sending unimportant messages, but it is especially useful if you want to deal with private topics through Gmail.

