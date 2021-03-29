How to create and edit a new Calendar on iPhone, iPad or Mac

On iPhone or iPad

To do it on an iPhone or iPad (that is, on any iOS device), you must open the Calendar app. Then, we must click on the button Calendars that you will find at the bottom of the screen, in red. By clicking on it, a new window will appear where all our calendars will be displayed.

To create a new one, click on Add calendar, and then we enter the name that we want to give it, to which Account we want to synchronize it (for example, iCloud or Gmail), and, finally, select a color to be able to differentiate it and identify it with the rest. Ready!